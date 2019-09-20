6 students to face judge in Olentangy Hyatts MS tainted food case

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — Six students from Olentangy Hyatts Middle School will be in court, Friday, for allegedly serving teachers tainted food.  

Earlier this week, two of the eight students charged admitted to a judge of contaminating their teachers’ food with bodily fluids. Both have been sentenced.  

The students are facing the juvenile equivalent of one 5th-degree felony charge of assault. 

Incident reports indicate that in May four 14-year-old students prepared barbecue chicken with urine for their morning Global Gourmet class and gave it to a 24-year-old teacher to eat. 

Later that day, three 14-year-old students and a 15-year-old student allegedly prepared crepes with a bodily fluid for a 48-year-old teacher. 

