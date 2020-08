COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man died after crashing into a utility pole, Friday evening.

The Columbus Division of Police says the crash occurred within city limits on Parson Avenue near Llewellyn Avenue around 9:03 p.m.

According to police, Joseph W. Grotth, 58, was traveling south on Parsons when he veered off the roadway to the right and struck a utility pole.

He was taken to the Grant Medical Center and was pronounced dead upon his arrival.