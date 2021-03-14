54K more Ohioans vaccinated in last 24 hours

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health reports that 20.23% of all Ohioans have now been vaccinated against COVID-19.
As of Sunday, March 14, a total of 2,364,861 people — with 54,491 in the last 24 hours alone — have started the vaccination process.
In Franklin County, an additional 4,475 people were vaccinated over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 234,142 people who have started the vaccination process, which is 17.78% of the county’s population.
50 cases per 100,000 people: Here is how Ohio gets to Gov. DeWine’s COVID-19 goal
As the vaccination program ramps up with people 50-plus OK’d to schedule their shot, Gov. Mike DeWine has laid out the path for how he will allow health orders put in place in response to the coronavirus pandemic to expire. He said they will end once the state achieves a rate of 50 cases of 100,000 people over two weeks.
Ohio is in Phase 1C and Phase 2 of its vaccination plan.
Here is who is eligible for the vaccine under Phase 1C:
- People with ALS
- Bone marrow transplant recipients
- People with type 1 diabetes
- Pregnant women
- Those employed in child-care services
- Those employed in the funeral services industry
- Law enforcement and corrections officers
Under Phase 2, those 60 and older are eligible.
Can you spread coronavirus after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?
DeWine has said the state remains in the process of developing a central online scheduling portal. Until then, there are many providers offering vaccinations. Below is a list compiled by NBC4 Investigates‘ Jamie Ostroff, with links where available:
- Asheville Apothecary Pharmacy
- Circleville Apothecary Pharmacy
- Columbus Public Health
- CVS Pharmacy
- Delaware Public Health District
- Discount Drug Mart
- Equitas Health Pharmacy
- Fairfield Community Health Center
- Fairfield Department of Health
- Fairfield Medical Center
- Franklin County Public Health
- Giant Eagle
- Heart of Ohio Family Health
- Kroger
- Licking County Health Department
- Licking Memorial Health
- Lower Lights Christian Health Center
- Meijer
- Mount Carmel Health System
- OhioHealth
- OSU Wexner Medical Center
- Pickaway County Public Health
- PrimaryOne Health
- Southeast Healthcare
- Schieber Family Pharmacy
- Walgreen’s
- White’s Pharmacy
Those who were eligible under Phase 1B as having certain medical conditions can still register for a vaccine, too.