COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say a five-year old boy accidentally shot himself after playing with a loaded firearm.

Police were called to the 1400 block of N. 4th Street around 10:45 Saturday night.

They learned that the child had been playing with his mother’s loaded gun when it fired, shooting him in the chest.

The boy’s mother transported him to Nationwide Children’s Hospital where he was stabilized and is expected to recover.

Police continue to investigate.