5-year-old found dead in closet

HOUSTON, TX (KPRC/NBC News) Police in Houston, Texas are working to determine a cause of death after a 5-year-old girl was found dead inside a closet at her home.

Investigators say the girl’s body had been in the closet several days.

Family members were visiting the child’s home and during the visit, discovered the child dead in the closet, police said.

“It’s very troubling no matter how the child died whether it was accidental or intentional death for a body to be in a closet for several days it’s just pretty unthinkable,” said Lt. Larry Crowson.

Police said it was unclear whether the child’s death was accidental or intentional.