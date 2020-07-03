4th of July celebrations, conversations look different this year

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Many 4th of July events have been cancelled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think this year is obviously different than many, many other years for many reasons,” said Christine, who preferred not to have her least name listed.

Fireworks will be scarce while large cookouts and parades are discouraged by health officials to prevent the cases from rising even higher than they currently are right now.

“This year, my family will focus on kind of where we’ve been as a nation,” said Christine.

Many people are rethinking the true meaning of independence and freedom as it relates to the United States after weeks of protests demanding racial equality and social justice following George Floyd’s death.

“I’m not really participating in the 4th of July,” said Christopher Radden Sr. of Columbus.”We lit all of our fireworks for Juneteenth.”



Lakeysa Wright who lives in Columbus believes it’s still important to reflect on her freedoms in this country, even while some question it.

“Well I actually have been thinking about the holiday and what it actually stands for,” said Wright. “Independence means having the freedom to the things at freewill and not necessarily being boxed in.”

There’s also the issue of COVID-19, which some say has them feeling boxed in because of restrictions on large crowds during the holiday. While the global pandemic halted many 4th of July traditions, some hope that spirit of togetherness will live on for all.

“It’s just really important that we all just kind of come together and not get too close to each other,” said Mackenzie Martin.



“Yeah hopefully it’s a time of reconciliation and recognizing the things we have in common as well as the things that are separating us right now,” Sean Martin said.