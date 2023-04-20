COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Turner, a dog up for adoption at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, wants an owner to be his devoted companion.

Tyler. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

The pit bull mix has been in the shelter for around 150 days, according to Animal Care Manager Hannah Henschen. Being a little over one year old, he has the pep of a puppy and seriously enjoys toys. He also explores his environment a bit, even climbing up to a table with Henschen by his side.

“He came in this room … and just immediately jumped on the table,” Henschen joked. “When he got up there, he couldn’t figure out how to get down.”

However, the animal care manager has a secret treat that helps her train and guide Turner: spray cheese. He was down from the table in no time with her help.

“I just learned quickly that that really helped for him,” Henschen said. “Here in the shelter, we’re working on some manners with him. He can get a little jumpy-mouthy at times, and so we’re working on behaviors that are opposite of that … all four feet on the floor, going to his bed when you enter his room, things that kind of help him just adjust and be a little bit calmer.”

When he’s back on the ground, Turner will go after any toy he can find. Henschen said that he’s capable of keeping himself entertained with them, but he’ll let his owner play fetch or tug-of-war with him as well.

“If you go on runs, that would be great for him, but not required by any means. Lots of toys, lots of things to keep him occupied,” Henschen said.

After getting some exercise, Turner shows his cuddly side. He will follow his owner around and try to sit or lay at their feet, and is more than happy to roll over for a belly rub.

Turner could go to a home with kids, but may be better suited to a home with older ones. As long as he has a chance to meet a dog friend first, Henschen said he could be compatible with other pets in the home too.

Turner is available for meet-and-greets at the Franklin County Dog Shelter, located at 4340 Tamarack Blvd. in Columbus, and costs just $18 to adopt. Henschen added he’s also eligible to foster and could stay in a home while he waits for permanent adoption.

Below are some additional dogs up for adoption as well:

Cynthia. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Tan and white pit bull mix

2-year-old female

Housebroken and busy bee ratings from FCDS

Spayed and up to date on shots

Keanu. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Brindle pit bull mix

3-year-old male

OK with dogs, housebroken and teacher’s pet ratings from FCDS

Neutered and up to date on shots

Lainey. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Lainey

Grey and white pit bull mix

4-year-old female

Constant companion rating from FCDS

Eligible for fostering

Spayed and up to date on shots

Taz. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Taz

Brown large breed mix

1-year-old male

Okay with dogs and go-getter ratings from FCDS

Neutered and up to date on shots