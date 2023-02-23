COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Carmen, a dog at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, is ready for a home with toys, treats and even other dogs.

FCDS Foster Coordinator Ivy Dorow said that Carmen is one of those dogs that they’re surprised hasn’t already been adopted.

Foster Coordinator Ivy Dorow gives Carmen a hug. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

“She came into the shelter in early December,” Dorow said. “She really is the full package. She’s friendly, she’s sweet, she’s playful, loves toys and likes other dogs.”

Carmen has played well with other dogs at the shelter. Dorow said she can be both gentle and a little rowdy with them, and the boxer mix would do best with another pup that matches her personality.

“A dog that’s really pushy might clash personalities with her, but another dog who’s kind of at her same level of more of an easygoing playstyle, she could do really well,” Dorow said.

Dorow added that Carmen is treat-motivated, and this could be an advantage to teaching her tricks. Since she also enjoys toys, her future owner could join her for fetch or tug-of-war, or she can amuse herself with them.

The foster coordinator recommended that a potential adopter make sure to give Carmen one to three weeks for decompression time when first introducing Carmen to a new home.

“That’s the time where she’s going to settle in, get used to the routine, get used to the people,” Dorow said. “She’s been a little bit shy here at times, but quickly warms up once she’s comfortable.”

Carmen is available for meet-and-greets at the Franklin County Dog Shelter, located at 4340 Tamarack Blvd. in Columbus, and costs just $18 to adopt. Below are some additional dogs up for adoption as well:

Keno-Fots. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Keno-Fots

Tan and black German Shepherd mix

1-year-old male

Housebroken and crate-trained ratings from FCDS

Neutered and up to date on shots

Peppermint Patty. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Black and white medium breed mix

4-month-old female

Recently had to have front leg amputated, but doesn’t slow her down

Okay with dogs and crate-trained rating from FCDS

Spayed and up to date on shots

Pearl. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Pearl

Brown and black large breed mix

2-year-old female

Housebroken, wallflower and shy dog ratings from FCDS

Best in a home with children 8 years and older

Up to date on shots

Jude. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Jude

Grey and white small breed mix

2-year-old male

Housebroken, constant companion and shy dog ratings from FCDS

Neutered and up to date on shots

Rosalie. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Rosalie

White and grey small terrier mix

10-year-old female

Couch potato rating from FCDS

Spayed and up to date on shots