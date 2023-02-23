COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Carmen, a dog at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, is ready for a home with toys, treats and even other dogs.
FCDS Foster Coordinator Ivy Dorow said that Carmen is one of those dogs that they’re surprised hasn’t already been adopted.
“She came into the shelter in early December,” Dorow said. “She really is the full package. She’s friendly, she’s sweet, she’s playful, loves toys and likes other dogs.”
Carmen has played well with other dogs at the shelter. Dorow said she can be both gentle and a little rowdy with them, and the boxer mix would do best with another pup that matches her personality.
“A dog that’s really pushy might clash personalities with her, but another dog who’s kind of at her same level of more of an easygoing playstyle, she could do really well,” Dorow said.
Dorow added that Carmen is treat-motivated, and this could be an advantage to teaching her tricks. Since she also enjoys toys, her future owner could join her for fetch or tug-of-war, or she can amuse herself with them.
The foster coordinator recommended that a potential adopter make sure to give Carmen one to three weeks for decompression time when first introducing Carmen to a new home.
“That’s the time where she’s going to settle in, get used to the routine, get used to the people,” Dorow said. “She’s been a little bit shy here at times, but quickly warms up once she’s comfortable.”
Carmen is available for meet-and-greets at the Franklin County Dog Shelter, located at 4340 Tamarack Blvd. in Columbus, and costs just $18 to adopt. Below are some additional dogs up for adoption as well:
Keno-Fots
- Tan and black German Shepherd mix
- 1-year-old male
- Housebroken and crate-trained ratings from FCDS
- Neutered and up to date on shots
Peppermint Patty
- Black and white medium breed mix
- 4-month-old female
- Recently had to have front leg amputated, but doesn’t slow her down
- Okay with dogs and crate-trained rating from FCDS
- Spayed and up to date on shots
Pearl
- Brown and black large breed mix
- 2-year-old female
- Housebroken, wallflower and shy dog ratings from FCDS
- Best in a home with children 8 years and older
- Up to date on shots
Jude
- Grey and white small breed mix
- 2-year-old male
- Housebroken, constant companion and shy dog ratings from FCDS
- Neutered and up to date on shots
Rosalie
- White and grey small terrier mix
- 10-year-old female
- Couch potato rating from FCDS
- Spayed and up to date on shots