COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — All a family needs to befriend Cole, a dog at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, is to give him some toys.

Behavior Coordinator Rebecca Moser said the 5-year-old pit bull mix came to the shelter in February. He’s happy to keep himself occupied as long as toys to chew on are provided, but he also enjoys the company of people.

“He has been really friendly with everyone that he’s met,” Moser said.

Cole. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Alongside his interest in toys, the behavior coordinator said Cole was incredibly smart. He knows how to sit, lay down and shake, and could learn more thanks to being very treat-motivated.

“He has the cutest little shake,” Moser said. “He’ll throw his hand at you, pretty much, when you ask him to shake.”

Cole is a high-energy dog, and while an active family would be best for him, Moser said his independence means he could plug in with a wide range of new homes.

“I think just anyone that is active, that will take him for walks and then let him chill back at home and play with his toys,” Moser said. “I really think he would do well with anyone.”

Cole is available for meet-and-greets at the Franklin County Dog Shelter, located at 4340 Tamarack Blvd. in Columbus, and would need to be fostered first before adoption. Below are some other dogs up for adoption:

Sherman. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Merle pit bull mix

2-year-old male

Okay with dogs, housebroken and go-getter ratings from the shelter

Neutered and up to date on shots

Archie. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Black and white pit bull mix

1-year-old male

Okay with dogs, housebroken, crate trained, shelter favorite and go-getter ratings from the shelter

Neutered and up to date on shots

Victor. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Brindle pit bull mix

5-year-old male

Okay with dogs, shelter favorite, busy bee and senior favorite ratings from the shelter

Neutered and up to date on shots

Oreo James Cookie Pie. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Oreo James Cookie Pie

Black and white basset hound and beagle mix

10-year-old male

Okay with dogs, couch potato, and shy dog ratings from the shelter

Recommended to a home with kids 8 years and older

Neutered and up to date on shots