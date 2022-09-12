COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – You have to meet “Sire.” This four-year-old is housebroken and crate trained and is ready to be the excitement in your life. The medium-sized pooch is a little shy at first and warms up quite quickly to you once he realizes you brought treats.

Those treats will be the way to get Sire to learn new commands. He already knows how to sit and responded to the command of “down.” He enjoys being the center of attention and will jump at you to make sure you know about his presence. So, this is a great opportunity for you and him to spend quality time together and learn how to behave.

He loves kids as young as four years old, however, you’ll need to introduce him to any pets at your home to make sure there won’t be any animosity between the four-legged friends. Sire, like all the dogs who have been at the Franklin County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center for more than 14 days is available for adoption for the price of a dog license, which is $18.

SIRE Date In Shelter: 5/13/2022

Age: 3 Years 11 Months 4 Weeks

Weight: 48 Ibs

Size: Medium

Primary Color: Black

Secondary Color: White

FOSTER ANIMAL

Sex: Neutered Male

TRUFFLE Date In Shelter: 8/13/2022

Age: 3 Years 2 Weeks (approx)

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 55.8 Ibs

Size:

Primary Color: White

Secondary Color: Grey

Sex: Female

Constant Companion

Recommend Kids 8+

EVIE Date In Shelter: 5/13/2022

Age: 1 Year 9 Months

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 61.2 lbs

Size:

Primary Color: Brindle

Secondary Color: White

FOSTER ANIMAL

Sex: Spayed Female

PAZ Date In Shelter: 3/11/2022

Age: 3 Years 5 Months 1 Week

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 66 Ibs

Size: Extra Large

Primary Color: Tan

Secondary Color: White

Sex: Neutered Male

Shelter Favorite

Foster Me!