COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ludo, a dog looking for a home at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, is as relaxed as they come.

Ludo. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

FCDS Behavior Coordinator Brandy Trott said the 7-year-old American bulldog mix is remarkably friendly and would be a great buddy for someone with an easygoing lifestyle.

“He loves his belly rubbed, I think he would be like your perfect couch companion for your Netflix binges,” Trott said. “Just give him a bone to chew on or something while you just hang out at home.”

Trott also took a guess at Ludo’s favorite genre of streaming shows.

“I think he’s a comedy guy,” Trott said.

Being an older dog, he may need a few more checkups with the vet than a younger dog. Besides that, Ludo has been getting around just fine, Trott said. Further, he also knows some tricks.

“He’ll work for food nonstop, loves his snacks,” Trott said. “Already knows sit, shake, and down from what we’ve discovered so far.”

Ludo is also a big fan of chew toys and prefers stuffed ones or tennis balls. He’ll also play fetch, but Trott joked that he’s working on the part where he brings the ball back.

Ludo is available for meet-and-greets at the Franklin County Dog Shelter, located at 4340 Tamarack Blvd. in Columbus. Below are some additional dogs up for adoption as well:

Daisy Mae. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Brown pit bull mix

4-year-old female

Shelter favorite and positive experience with children ratings from FCDS

Spayed and up to date on shots

Nixi (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

White and tan medium breed mix

4-year-old female

Wallflower and shy dog ratings from FCDS

Spayed and up to date on shots

Duke (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Brown and white pit bull mix

1-year-old male

OK with dogs, housebroken, shelter favorite and goofball ratings from FCDS

Neutered and up to date on shots

Eligible for foster homes

Tyson (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Black and white pit bull mix

7-and-a-half-year-old male

Best in a home with no cats and kids 8 years and older

Neutered and up to date on shots