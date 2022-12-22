COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Reese has the holiday season on his mind and his eyes on treats, and he’s ready to enjoy both with a new family.

Named for his peanut butter cup color, the 3-and-a-half-year-old large breed mix has been at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center for 146 days.

“He’s gone on some, like, field trips and gotten out of the shelter, but for the most part he has been with us,” said FCDS’s Hannah Henschen. “He has a big chunk of love, he’s very playful, he’s very energetic but he also walks very nice on a leash.”

Reese (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Henschen said Reese is very food-motivated and will eat just about any kind of treat that is put in front of him. He also enjoys playing games for his food, as he jumped for treats Henschen tossed up for him.

Many dogs like to greet people face-to-face, and Reese does this by jumping up. Henschen said because he already knows sit, he could be receptive to some training to avoid this. The large dog also would prefer to be the only pet in the home and would be best for a home with no small children.

The Franklin County Dog Shelter is also holding a sleepover event Thursday in advance of the holidays, where anyone can bring a shelter pet home for Christmas weekend and see how dogs like Reese act with their family.

“There’s no appointment, you just show up and you can leave with a dog,” Henschen said. “For some people, it’s literally just a sleepover. They take them home, they’re out of the shelter for the holiday and they come back. For some other people, they fall in love and they end up adopting. But Reese would love an opportunity to at least get out for Christmas, at least for a sleepover, because he hasn’t gotten that chance yet.”

Reese is available for meet-and-greets at the Franklin County Dog Shelter, located at 4340 Tamarack Blvd. in Columbus. Below are some additional dogs up for adoption as well:

Spotty (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Spotty

Brown and white pit bull mix

3-and-a-half-year-old female

Busy bee rating from FCDS

Spayed and up to date on shots

Homer (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Homer

Brown American bully mix

Age unknown

Ok with dogs rating from FCDS

Up to date on shots

Recommended for a home with kids eight years and older

Tyson (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Tyson

Brown pit bull mix

3-year-old male

Go-getter rating from FCDS

Neutered and up to date on shots

True (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

True

Grey and white pit bull mix

7-year-old male

Go-getter rating from FCDS

Up to date on shots