COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Jessie, a dog at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, is ready to go home with anyone who will give her a chew toy.

Animal Care Manager Hannah Henschen said that Jessie’s fondness for munching on a toy is strong enough, that she’ll even ignore some treats when she has a choice.

“Higher-value treats will probably get her attention,” Henschen said. “You might even be able to do training with her toys. If she prefers toys over treats, she may be more motivated to work for toys.”

Jessie. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Jessie has previously spent time in a foster home, and her caretakers shared positive feedback with the shelter.

“She was very cuddly, she was probably housebroken,” Henschen said. “She loved to go on sniff walks, so letting her just walk and smell everything.”

When considering the best kind of home for Jessie, the animal care manager said that she would best belong with someone who leads an active lifestyle.

“Whether it be just here in Columbus, the metro parks, or a trip down to Hocking Hills, or even some road trips, I think she would be great for that,” Henschen said.

Jessie is available for meet-and-greets at the Franklin County Dog Shelter, located at 4340 Tamarack Blvd. in Columbus. Thanks to a special deal at the shelter until Aug. 28, she costs just $18 to adopt. Below are some additional dogs up for adoption as well:

Keno. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Brindle and white pit bull mix

4-year-old male

Okay with dogs, housebroken, shelter favorite and go-getter ratings from the shelter

Neutered and up to date on shots

Axel. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Black and brown German Shepherd

3-year-old male

Housebroken, crate-trained and go-getter ratings from the shelter

Recommended to a home with kids 12 years and older

Neutered and up to date on shots

Sherman. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Merle pit bull mix

2-year-old male

Okay with dogs, housebroken and go-getter ratings from the shelter

Neutered and up to date on shots

Ka Chow. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Tan and black German Shepherd mix

5-year-old female

Housebroken, go-getter and shy dog ratings from the shelter

Recommended to a home with kids 12 years and older

Spayed and up to date on shots