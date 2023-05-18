COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kronk, a dog at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, is looking for a home that needs a new groove.

Shelter Behavior Coordinator Becca Moser described the 2-year-old pit bull mix as a “very chill dude,” who despite his young age, leans heavy on the couch potato side.

“You just see him trotting down the hall, saying hi to everybody,” Moser said. “I have him in the office all the time, and he just chews on some toys or lays on the bed.”

Kronk. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

While he lacks the puppy energy, he does still have curiosity. Moser said he enjoys meeting new people in the hallways of the shelter and sniffs around wherever he can.

Kronk’s slower pace comes from a condition called ataxia, which the shelter’s medical team has tied to his spine, according to Moser. Thankfully, it only appears to have minor effects.

“That’s something we’ll have you monitor long-term with your primary care vet,” Moser said. “But at this time, other than the unsteady gait, it doesn’t really bother him that much. He seems to be stable.”

While unsteady, Kronk walks remarkably well on a leash. Moser said he prefers shorter walks, but he does still enjoy going outside and exploring.

The pit bull mix’s name also has an interesting origin.

Kronk’s “Emperor’s New Groove” meme. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

“We named Kronk after a character from ‘The Emperor’s New Groove,’ and I think it fits him perfectly; he’s a big sturdy guy,” Moser said. “One of our marketing people took some really cute pictures of him in a little sheriff’s hat, and so then we made it into a little meme that is hanging up on his kennel.”

The aptly-named pit bull mix is also treat-motivated and currently knows how to speak on command, Moser said. He would do well in a home with visitors he can say hello to or even with kids, but also would prefer a family that wouldn’t require him to be too active.

Kronk is available for meet-and-greets at the Franklin County Dog Shelter, located at 4340 Tamarack Blvd. in Columbus, and costs just $18 to adopt. Below are some additional dogs up for adoption as well:

Panini. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Tan and black large breed mix

1-year-old male

Okay with dogs and busy bee ratings from FCDS

Neutered and up to date on shots

Taz. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Brown large breed mix

1-year-old male

Okay with dogs, shelter favorite and go-getter ratings from FCDS

Neutered and up to date on shots

Arbor. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Arbor

Brown and black Belgian Shepherd-Malinois

1-year-old male

Housebroken and busy bee ratings from FCDS

Recommended to a home with kids 8 years and older, and an experienced dog owner

Neutered and up to date on shots

Daisy Mae. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Brown pit bull mix

4-year-old female

Shelter favorite and positive experience with children ratings from FCDS

Spayed and up to date on shots