COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Hilda, a dog at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, is looking for a work-from-home buddy that appreciates her relaxed personality.

“She’s been with us for a little while, but she’s just a really good girl, she’s very chill, she’s real relaxed. She’s definitely a favorite of our staff and volunteers here too,” said Erin Hamill, Marketing and Community Relations Manager at the Franklin County Dog Shelter.

Hilda. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

The 6-year-old medium mix breed arrived at the shelter as a stray. Hamill said she is slow-moving and is dealing with some arthritis, so Hilda would be a great fit for a family looking for a less hyper or active dog.

“She would probably do best in a home with a one-level or very minimal stairs going in and out of the house,” Hamill said.

While a relaxed dog, she also happens to have a few tricks up her sleeve. Hamill said she will also do anything for a treat.

“Hilda knows how to sit, she does know how to lay down, if she does it all the time, that’s up to her and what mood she’s in, but she does know how to do it, and she does know how to speak,” Hamill said. “She’ll talk to you sometimes too, especially if she thinks that you’re kind of sidetracked and doing something else, she’ll let you know what she wants.”

Hilda’s calm demeanor means she can spend time with someone while they work remotely, and loves to lounge around next to someone while getting some attention.

“When I’ve had her in my office and I’m trying to work, she kind of nudges me to let me know she’s still there,” Hamill said. “She definitely wants to be with you and that affectionate side really comes out.

Hilda is available for meet-and-greets at the Franklin County Dog Shelter, located at 4340 Tamarack Blvd. in Columbus, and costs just $18 to adopt. Below are some additional dogs up for adoption as well:

Murdock. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Black large breed mix

2-year-old male

Housebroken, okay with dogs, shelter favorite, party animal and run club participant ratings from FCDS

Neutered and up to date on shots

Satine. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

White and black pit bull mix

3-year-old female

Shelter favorite and free spirit ratings from FCDS

Spayed and up to date on shots

J.W. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Black and white pit bull mix

4-year-old male

Shelter favorite and go-getter ratings from FCDS

Neutered and up to date on shots

Burro. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Burro

Black and white Pointer mix

1-year-old male

Okay with dogs and go-getter ratings from FCDS

Up to date on shots

Lincoln. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Black and white pit bull mix

1-year-old male

Housebroken and teacher’s pet ratings from FCDS

Neutered and up to date on shots