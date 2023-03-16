COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Parker, a dog looking for a home at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, has the unique talent of being able to match the energy of whoever he’s around.

“He’s a super sweet boy, pretty mellow for a 6-month-old puppy,” said Becca Moser, behavior coordinator at the Franklin County Dog Shelter. “He does have that puppy energy when he wants to, but for the most part, he’s a chill guy.”

Parker. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

The young pit bull mix came to the shelter at the end of February. Since then, he’s been social enough with the other dogs that he actually works with the shelter’s staff.

“Parker loves other dogs. We actually use him as a helper dog in our playgroup, so we use him to test to see if other dogs like other dogs, and he’s gotten along with so many different kinds of dogs, different breeds, different ages, male, female,” Moser said.

The good boy is also particularly food-motivated, which Moser said means he would do very well in obedience training and learning tricks. At a young age, he has already learned the sit command. Parker will also play with toys and knows how to return the ball for another toss when playing fetch.

“I think Parker could thrive in any home, honestly,” Moser said. “I think even small animals, he would probably do well with.”

Parker is available for meet-and-greets at the Franklin County Dog Shelter, located at 4340 Tamarack Blvd. in Columbus. Below are some additional dogs up for adoption as well:

Kamila. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Kamila

Black and white Siberian Husky mix

10-month-old female

OK with dogs and constant companion ratings from FCDS

Up to date on shots

Tahoe. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Grey and white Cane Corso mix

1-year-old male

OK with dogs, goofball, and shy dog ratings from FCDS

Recommended in a home with kids 8 years and older

Neutered and up to date on shots

Daisy Mae. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Brown pit bull mix

4-year-old female

Shelter favorite and positive experience with children ratings from FCDS

Spayed and up to date on shots

Sedona. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Brown pit bull mix

1-year-old female

Wallflower and shy dog ratings from FCDS

Spayed and up to date on shots