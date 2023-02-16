COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Cristina, a pup at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, just wants to know when and who she gets to play fetch with next.

The 6-year-old pit bull mix was previously adopted from the shelter, and recently came back, according to Animal Care Manager Hannah Henschen. Despite this, Henschen said that Cristina is pretty much the “perfect” dog.

“She originally was with us a couple years ago, and she was adopted,” Henschen said. “She came back, unfortunately. Her family had to move, and we were able to take her back into our care.”

Cristina. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

The shelter has learned a lot from Cristina’s time with a family, however. She’s housebroken, crate-trained and well-mannered enough that she has gotten along well with any person in a home, including infants and toddlers.

Most importantly, the shelter learned about Cristina’s affinity for a certain activity.

“She would literally play fetch for hours if she could,” Henschen said. “And she likes to entertain herself too, so if your arm gets tired, she’ll play fetch with herself if she has that ball. She loves tennis balls, squeaky balls, anything to play fetch with.”

Despite Cristina’s love of racing around and chasing a ball, Henschen also mentioned the pit bull mix’s manners, noting how well she walks on a leash.

“I’ve never heard her bark,” Henschen said. “She [also] knows sit and down, usually with treats or something incentive involved. I’ve never seen her really jump up on a person unless you were like withholding the ball from her, and she was like ‘okay, come on, give it to me.’ But otherwise, she keeps all four feet on the ground.”

As long as there are no cats in the home, Henschen said Cristina would be a great fit for any home.

“If you’re looking for just an easygoing, fun-loving dog that’s not super active, that’s not ill-mannered, Cristina is your girl,” Henschen said.

Cristina is available for meet-and-greets at the Franklin County Dog Shelter, located at 4340 Tamarack Blvd. in Columbus, and costs just $18 to adopt. Below are some additional dogs up for adoption as well:

Bob Marley. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Tan pit bull mix

10-year-old male

Couch potato rating from FCDS

Neutered and up to date on shots

Travis. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Brown and white pit bull mix

2-year-old male

Shelter favorite and free spirit ratings from FCDS

Neutered and up to date on shots

Princess. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Brown pit bull mix

4-year-old female

Housebroken, shelter favorite and shy dog ratings from FCDS

Spayed and up to date on shots

Available to foster as well

Diogee. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Brown medium mixed breed

2-and-a-half-year-old male

Okay with dogs, housebroken, goofball and party animal ratings from FCDS

Neutered and up to date on shots