COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Shirley, a dog at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, is ready to cuddle up with a new owner for the holidays.

“She knows what a home is and she knows that that’s where she is supposed to be,” said Ivy Dorow, foster coordinator.

Shirley has previously been in a foster home and in and out of the shelter since February. She is an active 5-and-a-half-year-old but also has an incredibly affectionate side.

Shirley. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

“She’s really the best of both worlds, where she’ll definitely get up and go for an adventure, but then she’ll sit and cuddle with you for a movie afterwards,” Dorow said. “I mean, she could do a ‘Lord of the Rings’ marathon with you. Like, she just is so content just being next to you cuddling.”

Dorow recommended Shirley to a home where she is the only pet, so she can soak up the attention. She can be playful, so she also would do well in a home with older children.

Because Shirley has a lot of love to give, but has also been between a few homes, Dorow said she has some separation anxiety. The foster coordinator recommends someone who works from home as a great fit to be the pup’s owner.

Shirley’s adoption fee is just the cost of a license: $18. She also is spayed and up to date on her vaccinations, and Dorow also said she comes with some perks.

“Shirley actually qualifies for a training voucher, so whoever adopts her gets a free behavioral consultation and $250 towards her training,” Dorow said.

While she is currently up for adoption, Dorow said the shelter is also looking for anyone interested in fostering Shirley while she waits for her forever home.

“She has just been really anxious here in the shelter and just really ready to get back into a home, so we really want to find her a home before Christmas,” Dorow said. “She would just soak up the holiday spirit … she could help you with your baking.”

Shirley is available for meet-and-greets at the Franklin County Dog Shelter, located at 4340 Tamarack Blvd. in Columbus. Below are some additional dogs up for adoption as well:

Vincenzo. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Vincenzo

Black and brindle large breed mix

4-year-old male

OK with dogs, housebroken, shy dog, shelter favorite, and free spirit ratings from FCDS

Neutered and up to date on shots

Recommended for a home with kids eight years and older

Eligible for a foster home as well

Knox. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Knox

Brown pit bull mix

1-year-old male

OK with dogs and housebroken ratings from FCDS

Neutered and up to date on shots

Recommended for a home with kids eight years and older

Maisie. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Maisie

White and black medium mixed breed

Age unknown

Wallflower and shy dog ratings from FCDS

Up to date on shots, but not spayed

Recommended for a home with kids eight years and older