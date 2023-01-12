COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – There’s a pup available at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center that is looking for a running mate.

(NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

The 1-year-old pit bull mix came to the shelter as a stray in November 2022, and FCDS Behavior Coordinator Becca Moser described him as a “party boy.”

“He has a lot of energy and would love to find an active family to let him run,” Moser said. “Someone who loves to go on runs, or go on hikes.”

Alongside his energy, Alister is also one smart pooch. Moser said he’s already housebroken and crate-trained, and knows tricks including sit and shake.

“He loves learning,” Moser said. “He works really well for food, so I think somebody who wants to take their dog to training classes, maybe teach him how to be a trick dog … I think he would do well with that.”

The energy also means he can get excited or jumpy, but Moser said Alister has behaved remarkably well when around other dogs and with kids.

“We use him in our play groups all the time as a helper dog,” Moser said. “He recently went on a holiday sleepover for the Christmas holiday, and he did great in that home. He lived with another dog, [and] he did well with their child.”

Alister is up to date on his vaccines and has also been neutered. Moser added his adoption fee is just the cost of a license: $18. He’s available for meet-and-greets at the Franklin County Dog Shelter, located at 4340 Tamarack Blvd. in Columbus.

Below are some additional dogs up for adoption as well:

(NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Mookie

Black and white pit bull mix

2-and-a-half-year-old male

Housebroken, shelter favorite and go-getter ratings from FCDS

Can’t be in a home with cats

Neutered and up to date on shots

(NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Rebecca

White and brown pit bull mix

2-year-old female

Shelter favorite and go-getter ratings from FCDS

Spayed and up to date on shots

(NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Chad

Tan pit bull mix

4-year-old male

Shelter favorite and go-getter ratings from FCDS

Neutered and up to date on shots

(NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Reid

Brown and white pit bull mix

1-and-a-half-year-old male

Knows tricks including sit and shake

Shelter favorite rating from FCDS

Best in a home with kids 8 years and older, and also available for fostering

Neutered and up to date on shots