COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Beth, a young pup at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, is ready to join an active family.

“She’s been here since the end of August,” said FCDS’s Brandy Trott. “She went to a foster home for a little bit.”

Beth. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Now that the two-year-old mixed breed is back at the shelter, she’s ready for her next foster home, or adoption. Beth is looking for an active family, preferably with older kids.

“She’s a lot of fun, loves to play with toys, knows a variety of commands and does well with other dogs,” Trott said. “In foster, I think she met some cats too and did okay.”

Beth loves to play fetch, and would be a perfect companion for walks and runs. She will also curl up next to someone on the couch, but only when she is tired. Trott said she is anything but a couch potato.

Beth is up to date on her vaccines and has also been spayed. Trott added her adoption fee is just the cost of a license: $18.

“I personally love her, so I think she’ll be good for anyone that wants a hiking buddy or active dog to just tag around with, I think she’d be great.”

Beth is available for meet-and-greets at the Franklin County Dog Shelter, located at 4340 Tamarack Blvd. in Columbus. Below are some additional dogs up for adoption as well:

(NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Journee

Black and white pitbull mix

2-year-old female

Go-getter rating from FCDS

Spayed and up to date on shots

Has a heart murmur

(NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Melody

White, black and brown mix breed

4-year-old female

Housebroken and constant companion ratings from FCDS

Spayed and up to date on shots

(NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Paz

Brown and white pitbull mix

3-year-old male

Shelter favorite rating from FCDS

Neutered and up to date on shots

Can be fostered, but should be in a home with no other dogs