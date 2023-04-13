COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Tyler, a dog at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, is looking for a family that will let him explore to his heart’s content.

The pit bull mix actually came to the shelter as a pup in 2017 and was adopted before being returned when his owner moved away. He has been at the shelter since December and is ready to find a new home.

“He’s a really sweet dog, he loves to go outside for walks and be outside,” said Foster Coordinator Ivy Dorow. “He’s a volunteer and staff favorite, so once you get to know him, he can be very affectionate. He loves to sit next to you, get pets, and get attention.”

Tyler. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Tyler enjoys a selection of chew toys and still has a good amount of energy despite being a bit older. He loves to follow his nose as he trots around outside, followed by curling up on the couch for a nap.

“He’s definitely an explorer,” Dorow said. “He loves to look through the grasses, through the bushes. He found a little nest earlier with an egg in it, and just completely left it alone. Just let us know it was there and then kept moving, so yeah, he’s a curious guy.”

The pit bull mix can be a bit selective about which dogs he likes to be around, so Dorow recommended he meet any other dogs that would be in a home before adoption. She added that Tyler has some medical history, but it hasn’t kept him down at all.

“Tyler did have a little mass removal on one of his back legs recently,” Dorow said. “It’s healed up really nicely, and he’s doing really well. … His adopter will just need to take him in for his yearly vet checks, and make sure that they’re just keeping up with their vet to keep a good eye on him.”

Tyler is available for meet-and-greets at the Franklin County Dog Shelter, located at 4340 Tamarack Blvd. in Columbus. He is also eligible to be fostered, Dorow noted.

“He hasn’t really been on sleepovers or had any time out of the shelter, so we’d love to have someone take him out and give him some time in a home, give us some more information about him in a home,” Dorow said. “It does seem like he’s just going to naturally do very well adjusting into a home setting.”

Below are some additional dogs up for adoption as well:

Odin, left, and Odessa. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Odin and Odessa

Odin Tan Chihuahua mix Male, unknown age OK with dogs, wallflower and shy dog ratings from FCDS Recommended to a home with kids 12 years and older Neutered and up to date on shots

Odessa Black and white Chihuahua mix 8-year-old female Wallflower and shy dog ratings from FCDS Recommended to a home with kids 8 years and older Spayed and up to date on shots



Dom. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Black and white pit bull mix

4-year-old male

Shelter favorite, free spirit and shy dog ratings from FCDS

Eligible for fostering

Neutered and up to date on shots

Johnny. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

White and black pit bull mix

1-year-old male

Shelter favorite, wallflower and shy dog ratings from FCDS

Recommended to a home with kids 8 years and older

Neutered and up to date on shots

Stallone. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Stallone

Grey and white pit bull mix

2-year-old male

OK with dogs and goofball ratings from FCDS

Up to date on shots