COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Keanu, a pup at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, wants to find a home that can appreciate his big brain and charm.

“He is one of the smartest dogs that we have here right now,” Animal Care Manager Hannah Henschen said. “Unfortunately, he has been here over 100 days. I think he’s getting a little overlooked. … He walks really well on leash, he is a great hiking buddy, he loves to do things outdoors. He also knows many, many tricks, and is willing to learn a lot more.”

Some of the tricks under Keanu’s belt include sit, down, shake and high five. Henschen said the shelter’s team is also working on teaching him some less common ones, including place.

Keanu. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Keanu does get a little uncomfortable staying in a kennel or cage for long periods of time. However, Henschen said as soon as he gets out, he will immediately warm up.

“At first, he’s very strong on a leash, when he first gets out and kind of like excited just to be out in the world, and out of his room,” Henschen said. “But once he gets going, after a few minutes, he really is easy to walk and usually has a pretty loose leash. We’ve had volunteers say that he can be just one of the best dogs to walk on a leash after that initial pulling period.”

Keanu is also noteworthy for being able to get along with other dogs. Henschen said a dog that can match his playstyle would be ideal, and recalled that Keanu behaved well when approached by random dogs at a local park.

“We always recommend if you want to bring your dog here for dog introduction, you can definitely do that before taking him home,” Henschen said. “Definitely get him out and meet him outside of his room, because he’s a great dog once he’s out.”

Keanu is available for meet-and-greets at the Franklin County Dog Shelter, located at 4340 Tamarack Blvd. in Columbus, and costs just $18 to adopt. Henschen added he’s also eligible to foster and could stay in a home while he waits for permanent adoption.

Below are some additional dogs up for adoption as well:

Zanzibar. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Brown large breed mix

4-year-old male

Okay with dogs, housebroken, shelter favorite and free spirit ratings from FCDS

Neutered and up to date on shots

Cole. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Black and white large breed mix

5-year-old male

Shelter favorite and free spirit ratings from FCDS

Neutered and up to date on shots

Bandit. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Tan and white pit bull mix

5-year-old male

Housebroken, wallflower and shy dog ratings from FCDS

Recommended to a home with children 8 years and older

Eligible for fostering

Neutered and up to date on shots

Princess. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Tan and white medium breed mix

6-month-old female

Okay with cats and dogs and housebroken ratings from FCDS

Has had positive experience with children

Spayed and up to date on shots

Stella. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Stella

Tri-color German Shepherd mix

6-year-old female

Okay with dogs, housebroken and constant companion ratings from FCDS

Up to date on shots