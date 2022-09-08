COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center describes this 10-year-old as a wiggly, sweet gal!

Almond Joy has been in and out of the shelter since 2018.

In July of this year, her 4 Ever Home caught fire, and two of her dog mates died. Afterward, her family had no place to stay and she found her way back to the shelter.

She is looking for the perfect forever home where she can have all your love and attention! She can’t wait to go for daily walks with you by her side and snuggle up with you each night. She seems to do well with other dogs and would do best with calmer furry friends. Meet her today!

Any dog that has been at the shelter for more than 14 days is available for adoption for the price of an $18 dog license.

ALMOND JOY Kennel: 1121

ID: 121984

Age: 10.0 Years

Breed: Large Mix Breed (Mix)

Adult Size: Extra Large

Weight: 74 lbs

Sex: Female (Spayed)

GRAVY Kennel: 1175

ID: 156578

Age: 2.0 Years

Breed: American Staffy (Mix)

Adult Size: Large

Weight: 51.2 lbs

Sex: Male (Neutered)

JOURNEE Kennel: 1166

ID: 161590

Age: 2.1 Years

Breed: Pit Bull (Mix)

Adult Size: Medium

Weight: 42.2 lbs

Sex: Female (Spayed)

(Photo courtesy FCDS)

PATRICIA Kennel: 1134

ID: 161937

Location: REAL LIFE

Age: 2.1 Years

Breed: Pit Bull (Mix)

Adult Size: Unknown

Weight: 59.8 lbs

Sex: Female (Spayed)