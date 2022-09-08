COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center describes this 10-year-old as a wiggly, sweet gal!
Almond Joy has been in and out of the shelter since 2018.
In July of this year, her 4 Ever Home caught fire, and two of her dog mates died. Afterward, her family had no place to stay and she found her way back to the shelter.
She is looking for the perfect forever home where she can have all your love and attention! She can’t wait to go for daily walks with you by her side and snuggle up with you each night. She seems to do well with other dogs and would do best with calmer furry friends. Meet her today!
Any dog that has been at the shelter for more than 14 days is available for adoption for the price of an $18 dog license.
ALMOND JOY
Kennel: 1121
ID: 121984
Age: 10.0 Years
Breed: Large Mix Breed (Mix)
Adult Size: Extra Large
Weight: 74 lbs
Sex: Female (Spayed)
GRAVY
Kennel: 1175
ID: 156578
Age: 2.0 Years
Breed: American Staffy (Mix)
Adult Size: Large
Weight: 51.2 lbs
Sex: Male (Neutered)
JOURNEE
Kennel: 1166
ID: 161590
Age: 2.1 Years
Breed: Pit Bull (Mix)
Adult Size: Medium
Weight: 42.2 lbs
Sex: Female (Spayed)
(Photo courtesy FCDS)
PATRICIA
Kennel: 1134
ID: 161937
Location: REAL LIFE
Age: 2.1 Years
Breed: Pit Bull (Mix)
Adult Size: Unknown
Weight: 59.8 lbs
Sex: Female (Spayed)