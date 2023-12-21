COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Lydia, a dog up for adoption at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, has been described as “the cutest little meatball.”

The 4-year-old pitbull mix earned that nickname as well as “roly-poly” from Animal Care Manager Hannah Henschen, who said that she would love to see her find a home for Christmas.

“Lydia’s been at the shelter for, I think 140-plus days, so been with us for a little bit of time now unfortunately, and we just don’t really know why,” Henschen said. “She’s a super sweet girl. She can be a little shy at first with meeting new people, but then she warms up and she is just a love bug.”

Lydia. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Henschen also said Lydia can be very affectionate, and will even sit on the right person’s lap. She also wiggles her entire backside for pets and scratches.

“Anytime she gets that, she’s going to be your best friend,” Henschen said.

Lydia also knows how to sit on command, and given her love of treats, she could be motivated to learn more tricks as well.

“If you throw her treats, and sometimes toys, she’ll catch them mid-air as well, so that’s kind of a fun little thing she does,” Henschen said.

When she goes on walks, the pit bull mix can pull at first, but can be great with a leash once she gets into a groove. Lydia would do well in a home with a somewhat active family, but Henschen said she could also be a bit of a couch potato.

“We would love to see Lydia in a home for the holidays, whether it’s a foster home or adoptive home,” Henschen said. “We all love her here, she’s a staff and volunteer favorite.”

Lydia is available for meet-and-greets at the Franklin County Dog Shelter, located at 4340 Tamarack Blvd. in Columbus and costs just $18 to adopt. Below are some additional dogs up for adoption as well:

Sir. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Brindle pit bull mix

8-year-old male

Okay with dogs and couch potato ratings from the shelter

Neutered and up to date on shots

Otto. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Black and brown Rottweiler

6-year-old male

Okay with dogs, housebroken and free spirit ratings from the shelter

Up to date on shots

Taka. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Black and brown large breed mix

2-year-old female

Housebroken, wallflower and shy dog ratings from the shelter

Spayed and up to date on shots

Hailey. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Black and brindle medium breed mix

7-year-old female

Housebroken and constant companion ratings from the shelter

Spayed and up to date on shots