COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Selena, a dog at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, is as playful as they come.

Selena. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

The 1-year-old medium mix came to the shelter in February, according to FCDS Behavior Coordinator Brandy Trott. She is great with other dogs in the shelter’s play group, but might do best in a home with younger dogs.

“I think she would pester an older dog that just wants to be left alone,” Trott said. “Kids, I think she would do well. She’s a little mouthy with her play and jumpy, but friendliness-wise, she would be fine with kids.”

She has no shortage of puppy energy and has a unique talent for being able to entertain herself as long as she has some chew toys.

“She would probably greatly benefit from a fenced-in yard because she loves to do the zoomies,” Trott said. “Stuffed toys are a winner for her, but I don’t think she is going to be super picky.”

The pup is also treat-motivated, and working on learning some tricks. Trott has her working on sitting and laying down.

Selena is available for meet-and-greets at the Franklin County Dog Shelter, located at 4340 Tamarack Blvd. in Columbus. Below are some additional dogs up for adoption as well:

Stewie. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Stewie

Black small terrier mix

4-year-old male

Constant companion rating from FCDS

Up to date on shots

Wally. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Wally

Brown and white small breed mix

1-year-old male

Wallflower and shy dog ratings from FCDS

Up to date on shots

Percy. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Tan chihuahua mix

1-year-old male

OK with dogs, constant companion, wallflower, and shy dog ratings from FCDS

Neutered and up to date on shots

Nala. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Tan and white large breed mix

1-year-old female

OK with dogs, shelter favorite and busy bee ratings from FCDS

Spayed and up to date on shots