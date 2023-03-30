COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Selena, a dog at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, is as playful as they come.
The 1-year-old medium mix came to the shelter in February, according to FCDS Behavior Coordinator Brandy Trott. She is great with other dogs in the shelter’s play group, but might do best in a home with younger dogs.
“I think she would pester an older dog that just wants to be left alone,” Trott said. “Kids, I think she would do well. She’s a little mouthy with her play and jumpy, but friendliness-wise, she would be fine with kids.”
She has no shortage of puppy energy and has a unique talent for being able to entertain herself as long as she has some chew toys.
“She would probably greatly benefit from a fenced-in yard because she loves to do the zoomies,” Trott said. “Stuffed toys are a winner for her, but I don’t think she is going to be super picky.”
The pup is also treat-motivated, and working on learning some tricks. Trott has her working on sitting and laying down.
Selena is available for meet-and-greets at the Franklin County Dog Shelter, located at 4340 Tamarack Blvd. in Columbus. Below are some additional dogs up for adoption as well:
Stewie
- Black small terrier mix
- 4-year-old male
- Constant companion rating from FCDS
- Up to date on shots
Wally
- Brown and white small breed mix
- 1-year-old male
- Wallflower and shy dog ratings from FCDS
- Up to date on shots
Percy
- Tan chihuahua mix
- 1-year-old male
- OK with dogs, constant companion, wallflower, and shy dog ratings from FCDS
- Neutered and up to date on shots
Nala
- Tan and white large breed mix
- 1-year-old female
- OK with dogs, shelter favorite and busy bee ratings from FCDS
- Spayed and up to date on shots