COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Beauford, a dog up for adoption at the Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center, is looking for a quiet home with a best friend for life.

“He is an all-around fun guy, life-of-the-party, big goofball, just a lot of fun to be around,” said Becca Moser, behavior coordinator at the shelter.

Beauford. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

The 2-year-old pit bull mix rarely has anything but a big smile on his face, and eagerly greets new people. While he enjoyed cuddling with Moser, he also jumped at the opportunity to demonstrate that he knows how to sit on command.

“I think he would love to do some additional training once he goes home with you, maybe do a fun little trick class or something,” Moser said. “He’s really food-motivated, loves those treats, so I think he would be happy to learn anything.”

When it comes to treats, anyone can get Beauford’s full attention if they offer peanut butter or a variety of other options. Moser demonstrated Beauford lighting up when she offered a cup with whipped cream.

Beauford can also keep up with an active lifestyle, and is easygoing on a leash, according to the behavior coordinator.

“He’s probably one of the easiest dogs to walk here at the shelter,” Moser said. “Beauford loves other dogs, part of the reason why he gets so distracted on his walks sometimes … He has a pretty even gentle-dainty, rough-rowdy kind of playstyle, and he gets along well with everyone.”

Beauford is available for meet-and-greets at the Franklin County Dog Shelter, located at 4340 Tamarack Blvd. in Columbus, and costs just $18 to adopt. Below are some additional dogs up for adoption as well:

Celia. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Black and white pit bull mix

1-year-old female

Busy bee rating from the shelter

Knows tricks including sit and shake

Spayed and up to date on shots

Aimee and Minka. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Aimee and Minka

Aimee Black and white medium breed mix 8-month-old female Spayed and up to date on shots

Minka Black and white medium breed mix 8-month-old female Spayed and up to date on shots



Flash. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Flash

White Maltese mix

4-year-old male

Housebroken and constant companion ratings from the shelter

Neutered and up to date on shots

Woodrow. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Tan and black German Shepherd mix

Male, age unknown

Wallflower and shy dog ratings from the shelter

Neutered and up to date on shots