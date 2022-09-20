COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Less than a month after the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center hosted the annual Clear the Shelters event, there are still some lovable pooches waiting for their 4Ever Home. Paz has been at the shelter since late spring. This 3.5-year-old is fun-loving and ready to go.

This guy is neutered and housebroken. When he woke up from his nap on a Monday, he rushed outside and zoomed around the play area at the shelter. He loves toys. Before leaving his room, he turned around and grabbed his bone and pranced around with it as if it were a crown of jewels.

Paz, like any dog that has lived at the FCDS for more than 14 days can be adopted for the price of a dog license, $18.

Scroll through a recent list of dogs below and click on the links to learn more about their behavior and needs.

PAZ Date In Shelter: 3/11/2022

Age: 3 Years 5 Months 1 Week

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 66 Ibs

Size: Extra Large

Primary Color: Tan

Secondary Color: White

Sex: Neutered Male

BRAD PIT Date In Shelter: 9/1/2022

Age: 5 Years 9 Months 1 Week

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 56.2 Ibs

Size: Large

Primary Color: Black

Secondary Color: White

Sex: Neutered Male

Housebroken

LANCELOT Date In Shelter: 7/25/2022

Age: 7 Years 9 Months 1 Week

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 63 Ibs

Size: Large

Primary Color: White

Secondary Color: Black

Sex: Neutered Male

Housebroken

PERRY Date In Shelter: 9/1/2022

Breed: Pit Bull / Boxer

Weight: 53 Ibs

Primary Color: Brown

Secondary Color: White

Sex: Male

SMOKEY Date In Shelter: 5/12/2022

Age: 2 Years 3 Months 3 Weeks

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 60.4 Ibs

Size: Large

Primary Color: Black

Secondary Color: White

Sex: Neutered Male

