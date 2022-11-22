COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – There’s a 15-year-old pitbull mix looking for a family at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, and despite his age, he has the energy of a puppy and a lot of love to give.

Smokey the dog (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Smokey came to the Franklin County Dog Shelter as an owner surrender, who told workers there that they’d had Smokey since he was a puppy. He has a few qualities of an elder dog. He has “old man teeth” as his handler at the shelter joked, and so he enjoys soft treats like duck jerky over hard ones. That’s around where his signs of age stop, however, as the old pooch can prance and explore like a 1-year-old.

“He has a ton of energy still, he loves to play,” FCDS’s Hannah Henschen said. “He probably won’t go on, like, long runs with you or anything like that, but he definitely will enjoy someone who can take him out every day. I think after he’s had a good play session involved, he’ll just curl up next to you and just hang out.”

Smokey just recovered from an upper respiratory infection and is up for a dental cleaning next. He also still needs to be neutered, which Henschen said the shelter plans on handling. However, anyone interested can adopt him in advance and then bring him back for his surgery. The shelter also handled all of his shots, meaning he is up to date on his vaccines.

Smokey is available for meet-and-greets at the Franklin County Dog Shelter, located at 4340 Tamarack Blvd. in Columbus. Below are some additional dogs up for adoption as well:

Dakota Marie (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Dakota Marie

White pitbull mix

8-year-old female

Constant companion rating from FCDS

Spayed and up to date on shots

Deaf

Ellie (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Ellie

Grey and white pitbull mix

7-year-old female

Shelter favorite, constant companion, and positive experience with children ratings from FCDS

Spayed and up to date on shots

Returned to the shelter from a previous owner due to the temperament of another pet in the home

Molly (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Molly

Black and white pitbull mix

12-year-old female

OK with dogs, housebroken, free spirit, and kids 8+ ratings from FCDS

Not spayed, up to date on shots

Found as a stray

Cosmos (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Cosmos

Black and white pitbull mix

8-year-old male

OK with dogs and couch potato ratings from FCDS

Neutered and up to date on shots

Found as a stray

Leo (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Leo

Brown pitbull mix

3-year-old male

Shelter favorite and goofball ratings from FCDS

Neutered and up to date on shots

Found as a stray

To adopt these or any other dogs available at the shelter, visit the FCDS website.