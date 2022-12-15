COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Darla, a dog at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, is looking for a family to feed her treats this holiday season.

The 6-year-old pitbull mix came to the shelter in May and has been in and out since then. But while she’s been to a few homes, she has a lot of love to give.

“I say, arguably, the happiest girl you’ll ever meet,” said FCDS caretaker Becca Moser. “Her kennel is upfront right when you walk into the adoption lobby. She’s always up on the window, greeting you with a tail wag.”

Even at 6, Moser said Darla has energy and will be happy to join her owner on walks. Her past foster caretakers said she also enjoys curling up on the couch and relaxing with someone.

“If you want to sleep on the couch and take a nap, she’ll sleep right next to you,” Moser said.

Alongside knowing sit and lay down, Moser is working on teaching Darla shake. If someone has treats like Pupperoni, Darla will happily do any trick she knows.

“She’s a hefty girl and she loves her treats; she’s very treat-motivated,” Moser said.

Darla’s adoption fee is just the cost of a license: $18. She also is spayed and up to date on her vaccinations, and is available for meet-and-greets at the Franklin County Dog Shelter, located at 4340 Tamarack Blvd. in Columbus.

Below are some additional dogs up for adoption as well:

Thackery Binx. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Thackery Binx

Brown pit bull mix

Male, 1 year and 6 months old

Wallflower, and shy dog ratings from FCDS

Neutered and up to date on shots

Recommended for a home with kids 8 years and older

Ruben. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Ruben

Tan and white pit bull mix

Male, 1 year and 8 months old

OK with dogs, housebroken, shelter favorite and go-getter ratings from FCDS

Neutered and up to date on shots

Recommended for a home with kids 8 years and older

Eligible for a foster home as well

Chelsea. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Chelsea

Brown pit bull mix

2-year-old female

Shelter favorite and go-getter ratings from FCDS

Spayed and up to date on shots

Recommended for a home with kids 8 years and older

Porter. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Porter

Brown and white pit bull mix

2-year-old male

OK with dogs, shelter favorite and free spirit ratings from FCDS

Neutered and up to date on shots