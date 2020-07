RESCUEDohio:

“Meet Biscuit and Gravy! The brother-sister duo came to us from the Pike County shelter on a last minute transport.

They are sweet and quite lively at 12 weeks old, so their foster family is getting all kinds of entertainment. Biscuit (female) and Gravy (male) are believed to be Pit mixes and will make wonderful additions to the family. More info to come as we learn their personalities!

Approved applicants can email us to arrange a meet & greet, or you can apply at rescuedohio.org.“