COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dr. Spencer Reid, a dog at the Franklin County Dog Shelter, is a unique fellow looking for a home that needs an on-call best friend.

Dr. Spencer Reid. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Animal Care Manager Hannah Henschen said the shelter staff affectionately refer to the 1-year-old pit bull mix as “the Doctor,” and that he has a PhD in cuteness. He’s friendly when meeting new people, and would get along with dogs that can handle an energetic playmate.

“He is great with children, and he does really well with people of all ages,” Henschen said. “He can be a little over-the-top rambunctious with other dogs sometimes. I don’t know if he really properly knows how to play with dogs, but he has played, it’s just a lot for some dogs.”

The doctor does an excellent job of interacting with people, Henschen added.

“He’s very communicative with his facial expressions, you can tell just based on his eyes on when he wants to interact and when he doesn’t want to,” Henschen said.

He can also be affectionate and would be a great pup for someone looking for cuddles.

“He enjoys to give kisses, face kisses particularly,” Henschen said. “He’ll just lay down with you on a bed too, but he also is content to kind of be independent as well, and hang out on his own.”

While a friendly dog, Dr. Spencer Reid is also a bit quirky. Henschen added that he works very well with a routine, but can get confused when doing things outside of his normal routine. The animal care manager added that shelter staff has noticed sometimes he prefers to be on concrete during walks, and other times he only wants to walk on the grass.

Henschen said she was unsure if Dr. Spencer Reid knew any tricks, but did share a special treat that motivates him: hot dogs.

“We had a cookout a couple weeks ago, and one of the volunteers was walking him and we had a hot dog,” Henschen said. “And he came running over, and she was like ‘Oh my god, he’s walking on grass, that’s amazing.’ So, they were surprised that he went off of his path for a hot dog.”

Dr. Spencer Reid is available for meet-and-greets at the Franklin County Dog Shelter, located at 4340 Tamarack Blvd. in Columbus, and costs just $18 to adopt. Below are some additional dogs up for adoption as well:

Scarlet. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Brindle medium breed mix

1-year-old female

Okay with dogs and constant companion ratings from FCDS

Spayed and up to date on shots

Baba Ganoush. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Baba Ganoush

Brindle and white pit bull mix

10-month-old male

Housebroken, constant companion and shy dog ratings from FCDS

Neutered and up to date on shots

Alaska. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Alaska

Tri-color Akita mix

1-year-old female

Go-getter rating from FCDS

Up to date on shots

Rooney. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Tan large breed mix

1-year-old male

Okay with dogs, housebroken and goofball ratings from FCDS

Neutered and up to date on shots

Kool-Aid. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Brown and white pit bull mix

2-year-old male

Okay with dogs, housebroken and go-getter ratings from FCDS

Neutered and up to date on shots