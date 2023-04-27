COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Spot, a dog up for adoption at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, is ready to plug into any home.

The 6-year-old large breed mix has been waiting at the shelter since the end of March. Shelter Behavior Coordinator Brandy Trott said she is surprised he hasn’t already been adopted.

“He’s super smart, and just kind of an easygoing guy, so I think probably would fit in anywhere,” Trott said.

Spot. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Trott demonstrated that Spot already knows sit, down, shake and high-five, but he is also not an older dog that can’t learn new tricks.

“They were teaching him spin in the lobby earlier,” Trott said. “I think you could probably teach him all kinds of cool stuff.”

Despite his age, Spot also still thoroughly enjoys playing with toys. In particular, he really liked to play tug and fetch with a stuffed raccoon toy that had a squeaker inside of it.

“Will drop it for a treat of course, but yeah, he’s real fun,” Trott said.

The behavior coordinator said that Spot could do well in a home with kids, as long as they are respectful of him. He could also do well in a home with other pets but would get along better with less rowdy ones given his age.

Spot is available for meet-and-greets at the Franklin County Dog Shelter, located at 4340 Tamarack Blvd. in Columbus, and costs just $18 to adopt. Henschen added he’s also eligible to foster and could stay in a home while he waits for permanent adoption.

Niall Fots. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Niall Fots

Black medium breed mix

9-month-old male

Okay with dogs and party animal ratings from FCDS

Up to date on shots

Eligible for fostering

Sedona. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Brown pit bull mix

1-year-old female

Shelter favorite and wallflower ratings from FCDS

Spayed and up to date on shots

Gianna. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Black and white pit bull mix

1-year-old female

Housebroken, shelter favorite and wallflower ratings from FCDS

Spayed and up to date on shots

Cole. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Black and white large breed mix

5-year-old male

Shelter favorite and free spirit ratings from FCDS

Neutered and up to date on shots