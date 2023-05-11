COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Sincere, a dog at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, is looking for a loving home to live out her golden years.

Because of the 10-year-old pit bull mix’s gentle nature, Animal Care Manager Hannah Henschen calls her a “golden girl.”

“She is a sweet, sweet senior dog,” Henschen said. “She’s looking for just a couch to lay on, or some dog beds, just to hang out.”

Sincere. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Sincere is also deaf, but that doesn’t stop her from being an attentive and loving dog. Henschen said the shelter has taught her hand signals, which she responds to in place of spoken commands.

“She’s very treat-motivated. … She does know sit and shake, and sometimes down,” Henschen said.

The pit bull mix also enjoys going for walks, and Henschen added that she strolls along well on her leash without tugging. When she’s outside, she loves to explore with her nose.

“You go in a room, she sniffs every corner, every crevice,” Henschen said. “Outside, she wants to stop and smell all the flowers. She wants to sniff everywhere she can, so even though she can’t hear, she definitely can use her nose very well.”

Sincere could be in a home with kids or other dogs, but Henschen recommended it only if they can respect her space and age since she will want to relax more than be playful.

Sincere is available for meet-and-greets at the Franklin County Dog Shelter, located at 4340 Tamarack Blvd. in Columbus. Henschen added she’s also eligible to foster and could stay in a home while she waits for permanent adoption.

Below are some additional dogs up for adoption as well:

Raja. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Black and white pit bull mix

3-year-old female

Housebroken, shelter favorite and constant companion ratings from FCDS

Spayed and up to date on shots

Johnny. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

White and black pit bull mix

1-year-old male

Shelter favorite and wallflower ratings from FCDS

Recommended to a home with kids 8 years and older

Neutered and up to date on shots

Cristina. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Brown pit bull mix

5-year-old female

Housebroken, shelter favorite, busy bee, and goofball ratings from FCDS

Good with children

Recommended to a home with no cats

Spayed and up to date on shots

Cole. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Black and white large breed mix

5-year-old male

Shelter favorite and free spirit ratings from FCDS

Neutered and up to date on shots