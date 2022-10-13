COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Imagine having a forever friend willing to jump in the leaves, race around the yard, and learn to obey your commands.

What makes this idea is GLORIA!

This 2-year-old Pit-Mix knows how to sit, shake, and lie down. She just needs you and some encouragement, typically she responds well to treats.

Gloria is curious and wants to explore. This free-spirited pup would best be served on a lead or leash. What else? She is already spayed and has an interest in other dogs. To adopt Gloria, you certainly want to bring any of your pets and family members to make sure they all get along together.

All dogs like Gloria, who have been at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center may be adopted for the price of an $18 dog license.

Learn more about Gloria and four of her shelter mates below. Each of their names is listed and can be clicked to take you to the shelter website.

GLORIA Date In Shelter: 8/28/2022

Age: 2 Years 2 Weeks (approx)

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 58 Ibs

Size: Large

Primary Color: Brindle

FOSTER ANIMAL

Sex: Spayed Female

OK with Dogs

Free Spirit

Playgroup Participant

COMET Date In Shelter: 9/12/2022

Age: 9 Months 4 Weeks (approx)

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 66 Ibs

Size: Large

Primary Color: Tan

Secondary Color: White

Sex: Neutered Male

OK with Dogs

Housebroken

Party Animal

Recommend Kids 8+

LENNON Date In Shelter: 8/30/2022

Age: 2 Years 1 Month 1 Week

(approx)

Breed: Large Mix Breed Mix

Weight: 49.8 lbs

Size: Large

Primary Color: Red

Secondary Color:

Sex: Neutered Male

Shelter Favorite

Busy Bee

TINA Date In Shelter: 8/22/2022

Age: 6 Years 2 Weeks (approx)

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 60.6 Ibs

Size: Large

Primary Color: Grey

Sex: Female

Wallflower

Recommend Kids 8+

Shy Dog

ROCO Date In Shelter: 9/25/2022

Age: 5 Years

Breed: German Shepherd Mix

Weight: 70 Ibs

Size: Extra Large

Primary Color: Black Brown

Secondary Color:

Sex: Neutered Male

OK with Dogs

Wallflower

Recommend Kids 8+

Shy Dog