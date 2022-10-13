COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Imagine having a forever friend willing to jump in the leaves, race around the yard, and learn to obey your commands.
What makes this idea is GLORIA!
This 2-year-old Pit-Mix knows how to sit, shake, and lie down. She just needs you and some encouragement, typically she responds well to treats.
Gloria is curious and wants to explore. This free-spirited pup would best be served on a lead or leash. What else? She is already spayed and has an interest in other dogs. To adopt Gloria, you certainly want to bring any of your pets and family members to make sure they all get along together.
All dogs like Gloria, who have been at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center may be adopted for the price of an $18 dog license.
Learn more about Gloria and four of her shelter mates below. Each of their names is listed and can be clicked to take you to the shelter website.
GLORIA
Date In Shelter: 8/28/2022
Age: 2 Years 2 Weeks (approx)
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 58 Ibs
Size: Large
Primary Color: Brindle
FOSTER ANIMAL
Sex: Spayed Female
OK with Dogs
Free Spirit
Playgroup Participant
COMET
Date In Shelter: 9/12/2022
Age: 9 Months 4 Weeks (approx)
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 66 Ibs
Size: Large
Primary Color: Tan
Secondary Color: White
Sex: Neutered Male
OK with Dogs
Housebroken
Party Animal
Recommend Kids 8+
LENNON
Date In Shelter: 8/30/2022
Age: 2 Years 1 Month 1 Week
(approx)
Breed: Large Mix Breed Mix
Weight: 49.8 lbs
Size: Large
Primary Color: Red
Secondary Color:
Sex: Neutered Male
Shelter Favorite
Busy Bee
TINA
Date In Shelter: 8/22/2022
Age: 6 Years 2 Weeks (approx)
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 60.6 Ibs
Size: Large
Primary Color: Grey
Sex: Female
Wallflower
Recommend Kids 8+
Shy Dog
ROCO
Date In Shelter: 9/25/2022
Age: 5 Years
Breed: German Shepherd Mix
Weight: 70 Ibs
Size: Extra Large
Primary Color: Black Brown
Secondary Color:
Sex: Neutered Male
OK with Dogs
Wallflower
Recommend Kids 8+
Shy Dog