COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Daisy, a dog at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, is looking for a laid-back home where she can relax and explore.

Foster Coordinator Ivy Dorow said the 4-year-old pit bull mix has a personality that included “an in-between of lounging and activity.”

“She’s a very good, affectionate girl to hang out with,” Dorow said. “She’s been in a home a couple times, and they described her as being very friendly, playful, very cuddly too. She’ll make you laugh every day.”

Daisy. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Her ideal home would be one with an owner or family that matches her level of energy. Dorow said she would do well with an easygoing companion and would enjoy short walks where she can explore nature at her own pace.

The foster coordinator added that Daisy is social with other dogs and would enjoy having a few neighborhood friends, but would be best in a home with no cats.

“She’s been waiting very patiently, and she’s such a goofy, happy, wiggly girl that she’s gonna brighten up someone’s life after they meet her and take her home,” Dorow said.

Daisy is available for meet-and-greets at the Franklin County Dog Shelter, located at 4340 Tamarack Blvd. in Columbus, costs just $18 to adopt, and is eligible to foster as well. Below are some additional dogs up for adoption:

Shakira. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Black and white pit bull mix

2-year-old female

Shelter favorite and constant companion ratings from FCDS

Spayed and up to date on shots

Nabisco. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

White and black large breed mix

2-year-old male

Housebroken and go-getter ratings from FCDS

Neutered and up to date on shots

Trace. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Brown and black shepherd mix

2-year-old male

Free spirit rating from FCDS

Neutered and up to date on shots

Navis. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Navis

White Siberian Husky mix

4-month-old female

Deaf, may need special care

Spayed and up to date on shots