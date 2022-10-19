COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Finding a dog with cute and different markings can be a challenging feat.
Patricia is a 2-year-old mix breed that has the face of an angel and the heart of a wallflower. She is super shy when meeting new people, and once she understands you are there to love on her, you will get devoted affection.
She and 128 other dogs are ready for you to visit the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center. Of course, they need you to provide them with a 4Ever Home! Any dog that has been at the shelter for more than 14 days can be adopted for the price of $18, which is the price of a dog license.
PATRICIA
Date In Shelter: 7/25/2022
Age: 2 Years 3 Weeks (approx)
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 59.8 Ibs
Primary Color: White
Secondary Color: Brindle
Sex: Spayed Female
OK with Dogs
Constant Companion
Wallflower
Recommend Kids 8+
Shy Dog
DOROTHY
Date In Shelter: 9/4/2022
Age: 6 Years 1 Month
Breed: American Bulldog Mix
Weight: 52 Ibs
Size: Large
Primary Color: White
Secondary Color: Brown
Sex: Spayed Female
OK with Dogs
Constant Companion
THACKERY BINX
Date In Shelter: 9/26/2022
Age: 1 Year 6 Months 1 Week (approx)
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 50 Ibs
Size: Large
Primary Color: Brown
Secondary Color:
Sex: Neutered Male
Wallflower
Recommend Kids 8+
Shy Dog
LAURINAITIS
Date In Shelter: 9/4/2022
Age: 1 Year 1 Month (approx)
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 64 Ibs
Size: Large
Primary Color: Blue
Secondary Color:
Sex: Neutered Male
OK with Dogs
Goofball
TRUDY
Date In Shelter: 6/2/2022
Age: 1 Year 3 Months 2 Weeks (approx)
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 55.2 lbs
Size: Large
Primary Color: Tan
Secondary Color: White
Sex: Spayed Female
OK with Dogs
Housebroken
Shelter Favorite
Goofball
Shy Dog
Positive Experience with Children