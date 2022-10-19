COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Finding a dog with cute and different markings can be a challenging feat.

Patricia is a 2-year-old mix breed that has the face of an angel and the heart of a wallflower. She is super shy when meeting new people, and once she understands you are there to love on her, you will get devoted affection.

She and 128 other dogs are ready for you to visit the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center. Of course, they need you to provide them with a 4Ever Home! Any dog that has been at the shelter for more than 14 days can be adopted for the price of $18, which is the price of a dog license.

PATRICIA Date In Shelter: 7/25/2022

Age: 2 Years 3 Weeks (approx)

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 59.8 Ibs

Primary Color: White

Secondary Color: Brindle

Sex: Spayed Female

OK with Dogs

Constant Companion

Wallflower

Recommend Kids 8+

Shy Dog

DOROTHY Date In Shelter: 9/4/2022

Age: 6 Years 1 Month

Breed: American Bulldog Mix

Weight: 52 Ibs

Size: Large

Primary Color: White

Secondary Color: Brown

Sex: Spayed Female

OK with Dogs

Constant Companion

THACKERY BINX Date In Shelter: 9/26/2022

Age: 1 Year 6 Months 1 Week (approx)

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 50 Ibs

Size: Large

Primary Color: Brown

Secondary Color:

Sex: Neutered Male

Wallflower

Recommend Kids 8+

Shy Dog

LAURINAITIS Date In Shelter: 9/4/2022

Age: 1 Year 1 Month (approx)

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 64 Ibs

Size: Large

Primary Color: Blue

Secondary Color:

Sex: Neutered Male

OK with Dogs

Goofball

TRUDY Date In Shelter: 6/2/2022

Age: 1 Year 3 Months 2 Weeks (approx)

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 55.2 lbs

Size: Large

Primary Color: Tan

Secondary Color: White

Sex: Spayed Female

OK with Dogs

Housebroken

Shelter Favorite

Goofball

Shy Dog

Positive Experience with Children