COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kara, a dog at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, is ready for a home that lets her explore and discover smells to her heart’s content.

“If you see Kara walking down the street, you’re probably going to see her nose to the ground,” said Becca Moser, FCDS Behavior Coordinator. “She just loves sniffing and investigating her environment.”

Kara. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

The 2-year-old pitbull mix was brought to the shelter as a stray in October 2022 and has gone to a couple of adoptive homes, but was unfortunately returned. However, she has a lot to offer for her next home, and Moser said she has a special talent for reading her person.

“She is very inquisitive, very aware of her surroundings, and I think she is good about knowing what you need,” Moser said. “If you want to go and you want to play, she will go and play with you, and if you want to cuddle up on the couch and watch a movie, she’ll do that, too.”

While the detective dog has a powerful nose, she is also food motivated as well.

“She’ll do anything for food, for sure,” Moser said. “I think that she would be great if you wanted to teach your dog some tricks … at basic obedience classes.”

Kara’s personality means she is also a family-friendly dog, and could get along well with another detective in the home, according to Moser.

“Kara loves other dogs, and I think she would do great with kids.”

Kara is available for meet-and-greets at the Franklin County Dog Shelter, located at 4340 Tamarack Blvd. in Columbus, and costs just $18 to adopt. Below are some additional dogs up for adoption as well:

(NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Black and white pit bull mix

1-year-old male

Housebroken, shelter favorite, and go-getter ratings from FCDS

Best in a home with kids 12 years and older

Neutered and up to date on shots

(NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Tan and white pit bull mix

3-and-a-half-year-old male

Shelter favorite rating from FCDS

Can only go to a home with no dogs

Neutered and up to date on shots

(NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Chelsea

Brown pit bull mix

2-year-old female

Shelter favorite and go-getter ratings from FCDS

Best in a home with kids 8 years and older

Spayed and up to date on shots

(NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Harmony Bear

Black and white German Shepherd/pit bull mix

8-week-old female

Spayed