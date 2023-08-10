COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Lexi Grace, a dog up for adoption at the Franklin County Dog Shelter, has kept her spunk through the years and would love to bring it to a new home.

Foster Coordinator Ivy Dorow said that the 9-year-old medium breed mix could plug in with a wide range of families.

“She’s just a really sweet, little lovey girl,” Dorow said. “She’s beautiful, she’s got a gorgeous brindle coat, and she’s really soft and just a little bit squishy.”

Lexi Grace. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Lexi Grace has a track record of getting along well with other dogs, as well as people.

“She actually came in with several other dogs,” Dorow said. “They were surrendered due to no fault of their own, and so she does seem to enjoy other dogs if they’re nice and calm and easygoing … If they could just hang out together and do some light play, she’d love that.”

While she doesn’t have the highest energy level, the foster coordinator said Lexi Grace still enjoys a walk.

“She’d be a great dog for someone who loves to walk around the neighborhood, say hi to people, other dogs, and just nice and easygoing, she’s happy to be there,” Dorow said.

The 9-year-old pooch is housebroken but doesn’t know tricks. However, Dorow said that could be fixed since Lexi Grace is motivated by food.

“When you have a treat in hand, you’ve got her full attention,” Dorow said.

Lexi Grace is available for meet-and-greets at the Franklin County Dog Shelter, located at 4340 Tamarack Blvd. in Columbus. Below are some additional dogs up for adoption as well:

Scarlet. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Scarlet

Brindle medium breed mix

1-year-old female

Okay with dogs, housebroken and constant companion ratings from the shelter

Spayed and up to date on shots

Jane. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Brown medium breed mix

3-year-old female

Shelter favorite, busy bee and shy dog ratings from the shelter

Recommended to a home with children 8 years and older

Spayed and up to date on shots

Jade. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Black and white pit bull mix

1-and-a-half-year-old female

Wallflower and shy dog ratings from the shelter

Recommended to a home with children 8 years and older, and can’t be with cats

Spayed and up to date on shots

Sampson. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Brindle pit bull mix

2-year-old male

Shelter favorite and wallflower ratings from the shelter

Neutered and up to date on shots