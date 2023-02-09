COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — J.W., a dog at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, just wants two things from his future family: toys to chew on, and a couch to nap on.
Hannah Henschen, the animal care manager at the shelter, said the 4-year-old pit bull mix has been with the shelter for more than 80 days, so they’re hoping he can get a chance to see a potential home soon. J.W. is also past his puppy stage but is still a very happy boy.
“He still has a lot of energy and he still wants to go out and do things with you,” Henschen said. “But he has pretty good manners, he knows sit. He loves everyone he meets [and] is always super wiggly, his tail’s always wagging.”
J.W. is available for meet-and-greets at the Franklin County Dog Shelter, located at 4340 Tamarack Blvd. in Columbus, and costs just $18 to adopt. Henschen added he’s also eligible to foster and could stay in a home while he waits for permanent adoption.
Below are some additional dogs up for adoption as well:
Bunson
- Black and white pit bull mix
- 1-year-old male
- Housebroken, shelter favorite, and go-getter ratings from FCDS
- Recommended for a home with kids 12 years and older
- Neutered and up to date on shots
Andre
- Brown pit bull mix
- Unknown age male
- Go-getter rating from FCDS
- Neutered and up to date on shots
Blythe
- Black and white pit bull mix
- 1-year-old female
- OK with dogs and constant companion ratings from FCDS
- Recommended for a home with kids 8 years and older
- Spayed and up to date on shots
Felicity
- Brown large breed mix
- 10-year-old female
- OK with dogs, housebroken, shy, and wallflower ratings from FCDS
- Recommended for a home with kids 8 years and older
- Spayed and up to date on shots