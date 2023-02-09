COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — J.W., a dog at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, just wants two things from his future family: toys to chew on, and a couch to nap on.

Hannah Henschen, the animal care manager at the shelter, said the 4-year-old pit bull mix has been with the shelter for more than 80 days, so they’re hoping he can get a chance to see a potential home soon. J.W. is also past his puppy stage but is still a very happy boy.

“He still has a lot of energy and he still wants to go out and do things with you,” Henschen said. “But he has pretty good manners, he knows sit. He loves everyone he meets [and] is always super wiggly, his tail’s always wagging.”

J.W. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)





J.W. is available for meet-and-greets at the Franklin County Dog Shelter, located at 4340 Tamarack Blvd. in Columbus, and costs just $18 to adopt. Henschen added he’s also eligible to foster and could stay in a home while he waits for permanent adoption.

Below are some additional dogs up for adoption as well:

Bunson. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Black and white pit bull mix

1-year-old male

Housebroken, shelter favorite, and go-getter ratings from FCDS

Recommended for a home with kids 12 years and older

Neutered and up to date on shots

Andre. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Brown pit bull mix

Unknown age male

Go-getter rating from FCDS

Neutered and up to date on shots

Blythe. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Black and white pit bull mix

1-year-old female

OK with dogs and constant companion ratings from FCDS

Recommended for a home with kids 8 years and older

Spayed and up to date on shots

Felicity. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Brown large breed mix

10-year-old female

OK with dogs, housebroken, shy, and wallflower ratings from FCDS

Recommended for a home with kids 8 years and older

Spayed and up to date on shots