COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Artie, a dog at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, loves the Ohio State Buckeyes and is looking for a home with fellow fans.

The shelter’s Marketing and Community Relations Manager, Erin Hamill, said the “free-spirited” 1-year-old pit bull mix has plenty of spunk and loves activities like playing fetch and curiously exploring the outdoors. He does have some room for improvement on walking with a leash, however.

“He’s not perfected all the skills quite yet, but he’s super smart,” Hamill said. “Once he knows what’s expected of him, and what you’re looking for, he kind of follows suit really nicely.”

Artie. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Artie enjoys sporting Buckeyes merch and will be wearing it with pride during the shelter’s “Fur the Love of Football” event. Scheduled to take place outside the shelter from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, it will feature a guest appearance by OSU linebacker Steele Chambers. The football player is co-hosting the event to show his support for the shelter and love of dogs.

“We’re going to have vendors, ice cream trucks, adoption specials, it’s just going to be super fun for the whole family,” Hamill said.

Artie gets along well with other dogs and could benefit from having a playmate that can match his puppy energy. He wants to be friends with everyone he meets, but Hamill did say he still likes to keep his independence and might not always be interested in cuddling on the couch.

“He is just a really, overall great dog, he loves everybody and I think he would fit in well in any home,” Hamill said.

Artie is available for meet-and-greets at the Franklin County Dog Shelter, located at 4340 Tamarack Blvd. in Columbus. Below are some additional dogs up for adoption as well:

Anchovie. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Tan chihuahua mix

8-year-old female

Loves hoodies

Housebroken and constant companion ratings from FCDS

Has a luxating patella condition

Spayed and up to date on shots

Fyfer. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Brindle and white pit bull mix

1-and-a-half-year-old female

Okay with dogs, busy bee and shy dog ratings from FCDS

Spayed and up to date on shots

Eve. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Tan and white pit bull mix

2-year-old female

Okay with dogs, shelter favorite, wallflower and shy dog ratings from FCDS

Recommended to a home with children 8 years and older, and no cats

Spayed and up to date on shots

Esme. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Brindle pit bull mix

1-year-old female

Okay with dogs, shelter favorite and go-getter ratings from FCDS

Eligible for a foster home

Spayed and up to date on shots