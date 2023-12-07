COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Mississippi, a dog up for adoption at the Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center, is looking for a quiet home with a best friend for life.

Foster Coordinator Ivy Dorow said while Mississippi is a shy dog, he warms up once he gets to know someone.

“Mississippi can be shy with new people and so he can be nervous with new introductions,” Dorow said. “I think Mississippi will be really perfect for an individual or a couple who’s looking for a great companion dog. Someone who has a more quiet lifestyle, who has another dog that they’re looking for a buddy for.”

Mississippi would do best in a home without kids. However, Dorow added he really comes out of his shell around other dogs, and will even play chase or wrestle with them.

“He has done fantastic in our playgroups here,” Dorow said. “He has both a gentle and dainty, and a rough, rowdy play style. But when he really gets going, he does like to be a bit more rough, rowdy with other dogs.”

That energy with other dogs also translates to outdoor adventures with the right person.

“He’s done really well going on hikes in the woods, and he loves the car,” Dorow said. “Somewhere out in nature would be perfect for him, and then he will take a nap on the way home.”

Mississippi is available for meet-and-greets at the Franklin County Dog Shelter, located at 4340 Tamarack Blvd. in Columbus, and costs just $18 to adopt. Below are some additional dogs up for adoption as well:

Harry and Minerva. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Harry and Minerva

Harry Tri-color and merle Beagle and Blue Heeler mix 11-week-old male Neutered and up to date on shots

Minerva Tri-color and merle Beagle 10-week-old female Up to date on shots



Tommy. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Brown put bull mix

4-year-old male

Housebroken, shelter favorite and go-getter ratings from the shelter

Neutered and up to date on shots

Sriracha. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Red pit bull mix

1-year-old male

Okay with dogs, shelter favorite and party animal ratings from the shelter

Neutered and up to date on shots

Diamond. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

White and tan boxer and American bulldog mix

5-year-old female

Housebroken and go-getter ratings from the shelter

Spayed and up to date on shots