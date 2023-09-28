COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Alice, a pit bull mix at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, is looking for a home where she can show off her array of tricks and have plenty of toys.

The 2-year-old dog came in as a stray to the shelter, but Behavior Coordinator Brandy Trott said she was impressed by how many tricks Alice already knew.

“It actually amazed me the first time I had her out because she knows sit, down, shake, high-five,” Trott said. “She loves to shake. She even shakes when she lays down, which is pretty cool.”

Alice. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Alongside her tricks, Alice is also easily entertained with toys. Trott said she will play fetch and tug, although she doesn’t always bring the toy back once she gets it.

“She’ll just kind of go off on her own and keep herself entertained,” Trott said. “It’s like zoomies, but she also likes to like, bunny hop around with her toys, it’s super cute.”

Alice is available for meet-and-greets at the Franklin County Dog Shelter, located at 4340 Tamarack Blvd. in Columbus. Below are some additional dogs up for adoption as well:

King and Queen

Tan large breed mixes

King: 5-year-old male Okay with dogs and housebroken ratings from the shelter Recommended to a home with children 8 years and older Neutered and up to date on shots

Queen: 5-year-old female Housebroken and shy dog ratings from the shelter Spayed and up to date on shots



Brown and white pit bull mix

5-year-old female

Wallflower and shy dog ratings from the shelter

Spayed and up to date on shots

Benjamin Franklin

Grey and white pit bull mix

Male, age unknown

Blanche

Grey Schnauzer miniature mix

6-year-old female

Housebroken and constant companion ratings from the shelter

Spayed and up to date on shots

Fiona

Tan and white beagle mix

5-month-old female

Spayed and up to date on shots