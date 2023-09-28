COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Alice, a pit bull mix at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, is looking for a home where she can show off her array of tricks and have plenty of toys.
The 2-year-old dog came in as a stray to the shelter, but Behavior Coordinator Brandy Trott said she was impressed by how many tricks Alice already knew.
“It actually amazed me the first time I had her out because she knows sit, down, shake, high-five,” Trott said. “She loves to shake. She even shakes when she lays down, which is pretty cool.”
Alongside her tricks, Alice is also easily entertained with toys. Trott said she will play fetch and tug, although she doesn’t always bring the toy back once she gets it.
“She’ll just kind of go off on her own and keep herself entertained,” Trott said. “It’s like zoomies, but she also likes to like, bunny hop around with her toys, it’s super cute.”
Alice is available for meet-and-greets at the Franklin County Dog Shelter, located at 4340 Tamarack Blvd. in Columbus. Below are some additional dogs up for adoption as well:
King and Queen
- Tan large breed mixes
- King:
- 5-year-old male
- Okay with dogs and housebroken ratings from the shelter
- Recommended to a home with children 8 years and older
- Neutered and up to date on shots
- Queen:
- 5-year-old female
- Housebroken and shy dog ratings from the shelter
- Spayed and up to date on shots
Nellie
- Brown and white pit bull mix
- 5-year-old female
- Wallflower and shy dog ratings from the shelter
- Spayed and up to date on shots
Benjamin Franklin
- Grey and white pit bull mix
- Male, age unknown
Blanche
- Grey Schnauzer miniature mix
- 6-year-old female
- Housebroken and constant companion ratings from the shelter
- Spayed and up to date on shots
Fiona
- Tan and white beagle mix
- 5-month-old female
- Spayed and up to date on shots