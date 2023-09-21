COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Despite being an older dog up for adoption at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, People is a spry one and is constantly on the hunt for treats.

“People is a little bit of a wise older gentleman, he’s 8 years old,” Ivy Dorow, foster coordinator for the shelter, said. “He knows the ropes a bit, he is housebroken and he definitely knows when it’s time for his walk.”

People. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

The large breed mix also has a few tricks up his sleeve, including sit and shake, so long as treats are provided. Dorow said People is very food-motivated.

People hasn’t been in a foster home setting to learn about his behavior at home, but the shelter’s staff does know that he gets along very well with other dogs there. He prefers ones with a gentle playstyle, and the foster coordinator said People would likely fit in a home with other dogs so long as they aren’t rough.

Dorow said that People would be a great family dog, or just for someone looking for a companion.

“He’s just happy to be with you, happy to be with his people,” Dorow said. “He wants to be included and involved in what you’re doing, but he’s also content to take a nap nearby.”

People is available for meet-and-greets at the Franklin County Dog Shelter, located at 4340 Tamarack Blvd. in Columbus. Below are some additional dogs up for adoption as well:

Mufasa. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Tan and black German Shepherd mix

4-year-old male

Free spirit and shy dog ratings from FCDS

Recommended to a home with kids 8 years and older

Up to date on shots

Vera. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Brown and white large breed mix

9-month-old female

Constant companion and shy dog ratings from FCDS

Spayed and up to date on shots

Louie. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Dachshund-terrier mix

7-year-old male

Housebroken and constant companion ratings from FCDS

Neutered and up to date on shots

Victor. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Brindle pit bull mix

5-year-old male

OK with dogs, shelter favorite, busy bee and senior favorite ratings from FCDS

Neutered and up to date on shots