COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dale, a dog at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, is looking for a workout partner that also knows how to lounge after exercise.

“He’s one of my favorite office buddies, keeps himself entertained with toys and likes to sprawl out and chill once he’s tired,” said Brandy Trott, Marketing and Community Relations Manager at the Franklin County Dog Shelter.

Dale. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

The 3-and-a-half-year-old pit bull mix arrived at the shelter in April. Trott said Dale already knows some basic manners and loves everyone he meets. She agreed that the term “workout buddy” fits him well.

“I think he would like to do hikes, running, that kind of stuff,” Trott said. “(He) loves to play fetch, doesn’t always bring it back, but I think he would be perfect for somebody that wants somebody to tag along with them everywhere.”

Once he’s gotten the energy out of his system, he is quick to lay down and roll over for tummy rubs.

“Loves belly rubs, loves cuddling, he’s kind of the mix between ‘I like to play,’ but then also probably would chill at night and probably would cuddle on the couch with you while you watch TV.”

Dale would best go to an active family that has older kids. He could also fit in a home with other dogs that can match his energy, but Trott recommended they meet Dale prior to adoption.

Dale is available for meet-and-greets at the Franklin County Dog Shelter, located at 4340 Tamarack Blvd. in Columbus, and costs just $18 to adopt. Below are some additional dogs up for adoption as well:

Downing. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Merle and black Coonhound mix

9-year-old male

Okay with dogs, housebroken and go-getter ratings from FCDS

Neutered and up to date on shots

Edison. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Black, brown and white medium breed mix

1-year-old male

Okay with dogs, wallflower and shy dog ratings from FCDS

Neutered and up to date on shots

Johnny. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

White and black pit bull mix

1-year-old male

Shelter favorite and wallflower ratings from FCDS

Recommended to a home with kids 8 years and older

Neutered and up to date on shots

Darryl. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Brindle and white pit bull mix

4-year-old male

Okay with dogs, constant companion, wallflower and shy dog ratings from FCDS

Recommended to a home with kids 8 years and older

Neutered and up to date on shots