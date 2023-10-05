COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Loretta, a dog up for adoption at the Franklin County Dog Shelter, is a fanatic for toys and obstacle courses alike.
The 4-year-old pit bull mix had the opportunity to try out the shelter’s enrichment playground, with Behavior Coordinator Becca Moser along for the ride. Throughout her adventure, Loretta was nearly inseparable from a hedgehog chew toy.
“She might have a little destructive side to her when it comes to her toys,” Moser joked. “She probably could have laid in the grass and chewed on that toy for hours.”
The shelter’s new playground includes a few obstacle course structures, including jumping hurdles, stairs, and puzzles that the dogs can solve to get treats.
“We have kind of like a dog walk A-frame, and she loved to go up that,” Moser said. “She wasn’t too keen on the jumps … but she did do a couple of them and I think for treats, she would do anything.”
Related to treats, Loretta knows a few tricks, including sit and shake, that she is happy to show off in exchange for a bite to eat. Moser said that her learning potential would make her a good dog to take to obedience classes.
However, more than anything, Loretta would love a chance to try out being in a home or with a family.
“She has not been out of the shelter since arriving in May, so she hasn’t been into a foster, hasn’t been on any sleepovers or anything, no field trips, so we really want to find someone forever for her,” Moser said.
Loretta is available for meet-and-greets at the Franklin County Dog Shelter, located at 4340 Tamarack Boulevard in Columbus, and costs just $18 to adopt. She is also available to foster. Below are some additional dogs up for adoption as well:
Piglet
- Tan and white large breed mix
- 2-year-old male
- Okay with dogs, goofball and shy dog ratings from the shelter
- Neutered and up to date on shots
Elliot
- White and black medium breed mix
- 9-month-old male
- Constant companion rating from the shelter
- Neutered and up to date on shots
Cashew
- Tri-color medium breed mix
- 5-year-old male
- Free spirit rating from the shelter
- Neutered and up to date on shots
Cappuccino
- Brown pit bull mix
- 9-month-old female
- Constant companion and shy dog ratings from the shelter
- Needs a home with no cats
- Spayed and up to date on shots