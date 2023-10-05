COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Loretta, a dog up for adoption at the Franklin County Dog Shelter, is a fanatic for toys and obstacle courses alike.

Loretta. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

The 4-year-old pit bull mix had the opportunity to try out the shelter’s enrichment playground, with Behavior Coordinator Becca Moser along for the ride. Throughout her adventure, Loretta was nearly inseparable from a hedgehog chew toy.

“She might have a little destructive side to her when it comes to her toys,” Moser joked. “She probably could have laid in the grass and chewed on that toy for hours.”

The shelter’s new playground includes a few obstacle course structures, including jumping hurdles, stairs, and puzzles that the dogs can solve to get treats.

“We have kind of like a dog walk A-frame, and she loved to go up that,” Moser said. “She wasn’t too keen on the jumps … but she did do a couple of them and I think for treats, she would do anything.”

Related to treats, Loretta knows a few tricks, including sit and shake, that she is happy to show off in exchange for a bite to eat. Moser said that her learning potential would make her a good dog to take to obedience classes.

However, more than anything, Loretta would love a chance to try out being in a home or with a family.

“She has not been out of the shelter since arriving in May, so she hasn’t been into a foster, hasn’t been on any sleepovers or anything, no field trips, so we really want to find someone forever for her,” Moser said.

Loretta is available for meet-and-greets at the Franklin County Dog Shelter, located at 4340 Tamarack Boulevard in Columbus, and costs just $18 to adopt. She is also available to foster. Below are some additional dogs up for adoption as well:

Piglet. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Tan and white large breed mix

2-year-old male

Okay with dogs, goofball and shy dog ratings from the shelter

Neutered and up to date on shots

Elliot. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

White and black medium breed mix

9-month-old male

Constant companion rating from the shelter

Neutered and up to date on shots

Cashew. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Cashew

Tri-color medium breed mix

5-year-old male

Free spirit rating from the shelter

Neutered and up to date on shots

Cappuccino. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Brown pit bull mix

9-month-old female

Constant companion and shy dog ratings from the shelter

Needs a home with no cats

Spayed and up to date on shots