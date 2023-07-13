COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Abeni, a dog at the Franklin County Dog Shelter, marches to the beat of his own drum, appreciating the great outdoors as well as comfy places to relax.
The 6-year-old pit bull mix arrived at the shelter at the end of May. FCDS Behavior Coordinator Becca Moser said she often lets him hang out in her office, and it’s a great demonstration of his curious but laidback personality.
“Every time I have him in my office, he just kind of sniffs around a little bit and then goes and lays down on the dog bed and takes a nap,” Moser said.
Abeni is a treat-motivated dog, and already knows tricks including sit and down, but he’s not particularly interested in playing with toys, according to Moser. Additionally, one of his previous foster homes confirmed that Abeni is already housebroken and crate-trained.
“He is a pretty calm, chill guy, but I also do think he loves to explore outside, so I think easygoing, calm nature walks, short easy hikes would be good for him,” Moser said.
Moser thinks Abeni would be a great pet for a first-time dog owner. He would also fit in a home with kids, but would be better in one where they are a little older. Abeni also can get along with certain dogs, so he should meet any others that would be in the home before adopting.
Abeni is available for meet-and-greets at the Franklin County Dog Shelter, located at 4340 Tamarack Blvd. in Columbus, and costs just $18 to adopt. Below are some additional dogs up for adoption as well:
Buzz
- Black and white pit bull mix
- 5-month-old male
- Puppy love rating from FCDS
- Neutered and up to date on shots
Sherman
- Merle pit bull mix
- 2-year-old male
- Okay with dogs, housebroken and go-getter ratings from FCDS
- Neutered and up to date on shots
Trace
- Brown and black Shepherd mix
- 2-year-old male
- Shelter favorite and free spirit ratings from FCDS
- Three-legged
- Neutered and up to date on shots
Isabel
- Tan and white medium breed mix
- 1-year-old female
- Okay with dogs and goofball ratings from FCDS
- Recommended to a home with kids 8 years and older
- Spayed and up to date on shots