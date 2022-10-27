COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Finding the perfect 4Ever Home for a dog takes time. If you need some direction, you may want to consider “West.” This medium-sized 2-year-old is housebroken and knows fun commands like sit, shake, and down.
An important point to note is that this guy is already housebroken and enjoys walks. He weighs in at 42 pounds with a medium build. Just like all the other dogs that have been at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center for 14 days or longer, West can be adopted for the price of a dog license, which is $18.
Take a look at some other dogs below, and click on the link in their name to learn more about them.
WEST
Date In Shelter: 9/1/2022
Age: 2 Years 2 Weeks
Breed: Large Mix Breed Mix
Weight: 42 lbs
Size: Medium
Primary Color: Black
Secondary Color: White
Sex: Neutered Male
OK with Dogs
Housebroken
Wallflower
Recommend Kids 8+
TYSON
Date In Shelter: 9/7/2022
Age: 3 Years 1 Month
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 50 Ibs
Size: Large
Primary Color: Brown
Secondary Color:
Sex: Neutered Male
Go Getter
RUBEN
Date In Shelter: 7/23/2022
Age: 1 Year 5 Months 3 Weeks
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 43 Ibs
Size: Large
Primary Color: Tan
Secondary Color: White
Sex: Neutered Male
Housebroken
Go Getter
Recommend Kids 8+
Foster Me!
DANA
Date In Shelter: 8/6/2022
Age: 2 Years 1 Month 3 Weeks
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 48.8 Ibs
Size: Large
Primary Color: Brown
Secondary Color: White
Sex: Spayed Female
Shelter Favorite
Recommend Kids 8+
Shy Dog
JERCIO
Date In Shelter: 8/9/2022
Age: 6 Years 2 Months (approx)
Due Date Out: 8/12/2022
Breed: Sharpei Mix
Weight: 74.5 Ibs
Size: Extra Large
Primary Color: White
Secondary Color:
FOSTER ANIMAL
Sex: Neutered Male
Housebroken
Shelter Favorite