COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Finding the perfect 4Ever Home for a dog takes time. If you need some direction, you may want to consider “West.” This medium-sized 2-year-old is housebroken and knows fun commands like sit, shake, and down.

An important point to note is that this guy is already housebroken and enjoys walks. He weighs in at 42 pounds with a medium build. Just like all the other dogs that have been at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center for 14 days or longer, West can be adopted for the price of a dog license, which is $18.

WEST Date In Shelter: 9/1/2022

Age: 2 Years 2 Weeks

Breed: Large Mix Breed Mix

Weight: 42 lbs

Size: Medium

Primary Color: Black

Secondary Color: White

Sex: Neutered Male

OK with Dogs

Housebroken

Wallflower

Recommend Kids 8+

TYSON Date In Shelter: 9/7/2022

Age: 3 Years 1 Month

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 50 Ibs

Size: Large

Primary Color: Brown

Secondary Color:

Sex: Neutered Male

Go Getter

RUBEN Date In Shelter: 7/23/2022

Age: 1 Year 5 Months 3 Weeks

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 43 Ibs

Size: Large

Primary Color: Tan

Secondary Color: White

Sex: Neutered Male

Housebroken

Go Getter

Recommend Kids 8+

Foster Me!

DANA Date In Shelter: 8/6/2022

Age: 2 Years 1 Month 3 Weeks

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 48.8 Ibs

Size: Large

Primary Color: Brown

Secondary Color: White

Sex: Spayed Female

Shelter Favorite

Recommend Kids 8+

Shy Dog

JERCIO Date In Shelter: 8/9/2022

Age: 6 Years 2 Months (approx)

Due Date Out: 8/12/2022

Breed: Sharpei Mix

Weight: 74.5 Ibs

Size: Extra Large

Primary Color: White

Secondary Color:

FOSTER ANIMAL

Sex: Neutered Male

Housebroken

Shelter Favorite