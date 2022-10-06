COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center has 130 dogs ready to be adopted into a new 4Ever Home.

This week’s pet of the week is “Andy.” This 1-year-old has had a tough start. When he was found on the streets, he had health issues that were causing him to lose his fur.

“He’s had some medical care and has really turned around and has grown all that fur back,” Foster Care Coordinator Ivy Dorow said. “He’s just a young guy and is very eager.”

Now, the American Pit mix is ready to be adopted for the price of a dog license, which is $18. This guy is lovable and gentle. He needs a home that will reassure him with consistency and order. He is ready for training as long as you have plenty of treats.

ANDY Kennel: B12

ID: 160537

Age: 1.1 Year

Breed: American Pit Bull (Mix)

Adult Size: Large

Weight: 53.4 lbs

Sex: Male (Neutered)

Adoption Amount: $ 18

PAZ Date In Shelter: 3/11/2022

Age: 3 Years 5 Months 1 Week

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 66 Ibs

Size: Extra Large

Primary Color: Tan

Secondary Color: White

Sex: Neutered Male

Shelter Favorite

Rescue Only

Foster Me!

LANCELOT Date In Shelter: 7/25/2022

Age: 7 Years 9 Months 1 Week

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 63 Ibs

Size: Large

Primary Color: White

Secondary Color: Black

FOSTER ANIMAL

Sex: Neutered Male

Housebroken

Shelter Favorite