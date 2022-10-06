COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center has 130 dogs ready to be adopted into a new 4Ever Home.
This week’s pet of the week is “Andy.” This 1-year-old has had a tough start. When he was found on the streets, he had health issues that were causing him to lose his fur.
“He’s had some medical care and has really turned around and has grown all that fur back,” Foster Care Coordinator Ivy Dorow said. “He’s just a young guy and is very eager.”
Now, the American Pit mix is ready to be adopted for the price of a dog license, which is $18. This guy is lovable and gentle. He needs a home that will reassure him with consistency and order. He is ready for training as long as you have plenty of treats.
ANDY
Kennel: B12
ID: 160537
Age: 1.1 Year
Breed: American Pit Bull (Mix)
Adult Size: Large
Weight: 53.4 lbs
Sex: Male (Neutered)
Adoption Amount: $ 18
PAZ
Date In Shelter: 3/11/2022
Age: 3 Years 5 Months 1 Week
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 66 Ibs
Size: Extra Large
Primary Color: Tan
Secondary Color: White
Sex: Neutered Male
Shelter Favorite
Rescue Only
Foster Me!
LANCELOT
Date In Shelter: 7/25/2022
Age: 7 Years 9 Months 1 Week
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 63 Ibs
Size: Large
Primary Color: White
Secondary Color: Black
FOSTER ANIMAL
Sex: Neutered Male
Housebroken
Shelter Favorite