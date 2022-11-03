COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Nine puppies that are estimated to be about a week old were found in a box. The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center is caring for newborns and hand-feeding most of them. Three puppies have been placed in foster care to be nursed by a dog that has puppies.

One of nine newborn puppies at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center after being found in a box.

“Puppies this young, if they come to us, they are immediately taken in,” Hannah Henschen of the shelter said. “We either try to find them fosters with our partners or send them to rescues if they have options to feed them.”

The puppies need consistent and frequent feedings, about every one to two hours a day. The puppies are young enough that their eyes and ears are still closed. When the pups are three to four weeks old, they will be transitioned from bottle feeding to the equivalent of a “puppy milkshake.” Their diet will consist of some kibble, water, and milk. Eventually, they will be transitioned to only softened puppy kibble.

In six to eight weeks, around Christmas and Hannukkah, the puppies will be eating only puppy food and ready for adoption.

Henschen wouldn’t read into why they were found in a box.

“We are helping them. Stuff happens in life and we don’t know the circumstances why they were left,” Henschen said. “They are not available today for adoption,” she said with a chuckle. “What goes into bottle feeding puppies is a lot of work.”

This litter will be available for adoption after they are completely vaccinated and are strong enough to be released.

Of course, if you cannot wait to get a dog, there are plenty of mature and housebroken dogs ready to be adopted. Any dog that has been at the shelter for 14 days or longer can be adopted for the price of a dog license, which is $18.

TYSON Date In Shelter: 9/7/2022

Age: 3 Years 1 Month

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 50 Ibs

Size: Large

Primary Color: Brown

Secondary Color:

Sex: Neutered Male

Go Getter

RUBEN Date In Shelter: 7/23/2022

Age: 1 Year 5 Months 3 Weeks

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 43 Ibs

Size: Large

Primary Color: Tan

Secondary Color: White

Sex: Neutered Male

Housebroken

Go Getter

Recommend Kids 8+

Foster Me!

DANA Date In Shelter: 8/6/2022

Age: 2 Years 1 Month 3 Weeks

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 48.8 Ibs

Size: Large

Primary Color: Brown

Secondary Color: White

Sex: Spayed Female

Shelter Favorite

Recommend Kids 8+

Shy Dog

JERCIO Date In Shelter: 8/9/2022

Age: 6 Years 2 Months (approx)

Due Date Out: 8/12/2022

Breed: Sharpei Mix

Weight: 74.5 Ibs

Size: Extra Large

Primary Color: White

Secondary Color:

FOSTER ANIMAL

Sex: Neutered Male

Housebroken

Shelter Favorite