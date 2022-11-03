COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Nine puppies that are estimated to be about a week old were found in a box. The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center is caring for newborns and hand-feeding most of them. Three puppies have been placed in foster care to be nursed by a dog that has puppies.
“Puppies this young, if they come to us, they are immediately taken in,” Hannah Henschen of the shelter said. “We either try to find them fosters with our partners or send them to rescues if they have options to feed them.”
The puppies need consistent and frequent feedings, about every one to two hours a day. The puppies are young enough that their eyes and ears are still closed. When the pups are three to four weeks old, they will be transitioned from bottle feeding to the equivalent of a “puppy milkshake.” Their diet will consist of some kibble, water, and milk. Eventually, they will be transitioned to only softened puppy kibble.
In six to eight weeks, around Christmas and Hannukkah, the puppies will be eating only puppy food and ready for adoption.
Henschen wouldn’t read into why they were found in a box.
“We are helping them. Stuff happens in life and we don’t know the circumstances why they were left,” Henschen said. “They are not available today for adoption,” she said with a chuckle. “What goes into bottle feeding puppies is a lot of work.”
This litter will be available for adoption after they are completely vaccinated and are strong enough to be released.
Of course, if you cannot wait to get a dog, there are plenty of mature and housebroken dogs ready to be adopted. Any dog that has been at the shelter for 14 days or longer can be adopted for the price of a dog license, which is $18.
TYSON
Date In Shelter: 9/7/2022
Age: 3 Years 1 Month
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 50 Ibs
Size: Large
Primary Color: Brown
Secondary Color:
Sex: Neutered Male
Go Getter
RUBEN
Date In Shelter: 7/23/2022
Age: 1 Year 5 Months 3 Weeks
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 43 Ibs
Size: Large
Primary Color: Tan
Secondary Color: White
Sex: Neutered Male
Housebroken
Go Getter
Recommend Kids 8+
Foster Me!
DANA
Date In Shelter: 8/6/2022
Age: 2 Years 1 Month 3 Weeks
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 48.8 Ibs
Size: Large
Primary Color: Brown
Secondary Color: White
Sex: Spayed Female
Shelter Favorite
Recommend Kids 8+
Shy Dog
JERCIO
Date In Shelter: 8/9/2022
Age: 6 Years 2 Months (approx)
Due Date Out: 8/12/2022
Breed: Sharpei Mix
Weight: 74.5 Ibs
Size: Extra Large
Primary Color: White
Secondary Color:
FOSTER ANIMAL
Sex: Neutered Male
Housebroken
Shelter Favorite