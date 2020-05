499 deaths in long-term care facilities in Ohio, 46 deaths in Franklin County

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths in long-term care facilities. There have been 499 deaths statewide and 46 deaths in Franklin County. 499 deaths means more than 40 percent (40.73%) of COVID-19 related deaths in Ohio have occurred in long-term care faculties.

Including residents and employees, nearly 19 percent of Franklin County cases are in long-term care facilities (18.99%).

Including residents and employees, more than 20 percent of all cases in Ohio are in long-term care facilities (20.32%).